Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Andrew Hawkins Surprises Walk-On With Scholarship

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

This is amazing

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals and Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins has carved out quite a career for himself after retiring from the NFL.

His newest venture might be the most rewarding.

Hawkins created a show called "Granted" where he'll surprise walk-on athletes with scholarships. It sounds like plenty of announcements will be coming in the near future. Check out his first video below.

