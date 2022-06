Recently retired heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has spoken out after appearing to kick a taxi that refused him service in France. Fury was on vacation near Cannes, FR last month when he attempted to get in a taxi after a day of drinking in the city. In recently released footage from a witness, Fury appeared to kick a taxi that was attempting to leave the intersection after declining to allow him to get in the vehicle.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO