Kevin Durant: 'I need to get mic'd up and get into character so I can shift the narrative'

{Jason} 💎💎: hearing leadership bring brought up in debates is so annoying cos how do you even measure that. Kevin Durant: Good question. I think I need to get mic’d up and get into character so I can shift the narrative

Source: Twitter @KDTrey5

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Game 5 reading…

A deeper look at Steph Curry’s best Finals yet, the five that came before, the meaning of it all if his Warriors can win and why the Kevin Durant subplot matters, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/3360631/2022/0… – 12:08 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Shooting efficiency on tightly contested shots vs the Celtics defense:

43.4 eFG% — KD

47.1 eFG% — Giannis

51.1 eFG% — Jimmy

85.6 eFG% — Steph pic.twitter.com/IPAOPeQm13 – 4:45 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2017, the @Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant scored 39 points in a title-clinching win over the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Finals.

Durant, who was named Finals MVP, is one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 35 PPG, 5 RPG, and 5 APG in a Finals. pic.twitter.com/D2PQmvmW6H – 1:01 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Late to the party but really enjoyed the KD-Letterman chat on Netflix. – 1:18 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 6:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kevin Durant’s per-game averages in Boston’s four-game sweep of the Nets in the first round:

26.3 points

5.8 rebs

1.8 made 3PT’s

42.8% eFG%

Steph Curry’s per-game averages over the first four games vs. Boston in the NBA Finals:

34.3 points

6.3 rebs

6.3 made 3PT’s

63.3% eFG% – 11:00 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Steph doing this without really any help offensively against the same defense that swept Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will stir up an all-time narrative maelstrom that will reverberate well into the summer. – 10:41 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players averaging 30 PPG on 50/45% shooting in a Finals series:

— Michael Jordan in 1991

— Kevin Durant in 2017

— Steph Curry in 2022 pic.twitter.com/LECg4xR176 – 10:33 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

In four games vs the Celtics

KD Steph

26.3 PPG 34.3 PPG

38.6 FG% 50.0 FG%

33.3 3P% 49.0 3P% pic.twitter.com/qaS3wuKwnq – 10:28 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Stephen Curry last night:

✅ 43 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 7-14 3P

Curry is just the third player in NBA Finals history to record at least 40p/10r with five 3P made.

He joins Kevin Durant (2018) and LeBron James (2020). pic.twitter.com/yscvmeWbmG – 10:01 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Stephen Curry thru 4 games vs Boston: 34p/6r/4a 66% TS 34% usg.

Kevin Durant thru 4 games vs Boston: 26p/6r/6a, 53% TS 32% usg. – 1:55 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

43 points – 10 rebounds – 4 assists in a Finals win…

Rick Barry vs. Philadelphia 1967

Jerry West vs. Boston 1965

Shaquille O’Neal vs Indiana 2000

Kevin Durant at Cleveland 2018

STEPHEN CURRY at BOSTON 2022

Only Durant, Baylor and Havlicek ever had 43-10 in a Finals road game. – 1:55 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

players to total 125+ pts with a 65+ ts% through the first four games of the nba finals (via @stathead, since 1983):

— kevin durant, 2017 (137 pts, 66.2 ts%

— steph curry, 2022 (137 pts, 66.4 ts%)

the end pic.twitter.com/sTZN1lArgJ – 11:56 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Michael Jordan had a chance to pair LaMelo Ball with Mike D’Antoni and instead chose the guy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving couldn’t wait to get rid of – 6:30 PM

Trust for Public Land, with support from the Brooklyn Nets & New York Liberty Foundation, Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, celebrated the opening of the newly renovated schoolyard at the Juan Morel Campos Secondary School in Brooklyn. The schoolyard is part of Trust for Public Land’s New York City Playgrounds Program, which aims to transform asphalt playgrounds into vibrant city parks open to the community. -via NBA.com / June 13, 2022

Patty Mills, Brooklyn (player option): $7,181,657. Patty Mills has one of the league’s most interesting player-option decisions; his option (for $6.18 million) and his BORD$ value are nearly identical. While it seems likely he’ll be back in a Brooklyn uniform in either event, he’d be eligible for a raise to $7.4 million if he opts out and then re-signs. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022

choc: At this point in your career do you even care about the narrative? I feel like you’ve kind of embraced being the bad guy and enjoy it now. Kevin Durant: Im kinda jaded with all this, I thought your play in the court dictates the narrative but I didn’t realize that u have to sell your play to the media as well as your personality for a narrative to really hit -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / June 13, 2022