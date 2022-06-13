ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'23 DB Rodrick Pleasant Recaps Visit to Boston College

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago

The elite recruit spent the weekend on campus, and recapped it with us

Over the weekend, Boston College football welcomed recruits from around the country on official visits to the campus. Arguably no one was bigger than '23 four star defensive back Rodrick Pleasant from Gardena (CA).

Pleasant, ranked the #72 recruit in the entire nation, and #9 cornerback overall, recently released a top grouping of Boston College, Oregon and USC. A two sport athlete, Pleasant is electric on the track, recently breaking California's 100 meter state record.

Shortly after returning from his official to Boston College, Pleasant spoke with BC Bulletin.

"It was amazing, and a really good time," he expressed. This weekend's trip was Pleasant's first time on campus and he left impressed. "The coaching and staff" both were noted aspects that Pleasant noted, along with the city of Boston which he referred to as "beautiful".

While on campus, Pleasant did the usual official visit itinerary, including checking out the facilities, and the city. He was hosted by fellow California defensive back Jaiden Woodbey. "He's a real cool dude," he told BC Bulletin. " (Jaiden) is a person you would want to be around."

Pleasant's relationship with Jeff Hafley and his staff has been developing for years. The staff's ability to connect with him early was something the defensive back cited as a reason behind his strong bond with the staff and interest in Boston College. In addition, Hafley's experience with defensive backs, and the Eagles' success on the defensive side of the ball. "They had the third ranked pass defense last year," Pleasant told us.

Official visits to other programs are still on the docket for Pleasant. While this weekend showcased why the Eagles are still considered in the hunt for the much sought after defensive back, he isn't rushing to make a decision. He declined to set a date for his decision.

