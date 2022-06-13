Andrew Bogut on Stephen Curry: 'He is one of the few superstars I have been around that does not act like a superstar'

NBAcoach1: Can you describe a story from playing with Steph Curry that accurately describes what kind of a person he is? Andrew Bogut: He is one of the few superstars I have been around that DOES NOT act like a superstar. He is one of the best human beings in the NBA.

Insightful look here from @ronkroichick on how the Warriors are — and aren't — defending Stephen Curry:

The Warriors were setting ball screens for Curry extremely high up the floor in G4. As soon as he crossed half court, there would be a screen above the logo for him.

Chauncey Billups PNR 2005 Finals

Stephen Curry PNR 2022 Finals pic.twitter.com/IP8OlfUAW0 – 10:32 AM

Top scorers in 2022 NBA Finals:

Stephen Curry 34.3

Jaylen Brown 22.3

Jayson Tatum 22.3

The last player to average 12 more points than anyone else in a NBA Finals was Kobe Bryant in 2009.

Bryant averaged 32.4 points and Pau Gasol was 2nd at 18.6. – 10:29 AM

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry tallied 43 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Celtics.

Andrew Bogut on Mark Jackson deserving a second chance: “The well-noted church within a locker room I think hurts his job prospects” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:48 AM

Andrew Bogut shared his ideas on how NBA could be improved thanks to international basketball rules

He also took a slight dig at his former head coach Mark Jackson 👀

basketnews.com/news-173480-an… – 5:10 AM

During Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steph Curry tallied 43 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Celtics.

My 3-year-old just saw a clip of a Steph Curry crossover into a stepback 3 on a commercial for The Finals. “He’s dancing!” he shrieked at the TV. The kid isn’t wrong. – 10:58 PM

This NBA Reddit post makes a compelling statistical argument that Boston’s defense on the Warriors and Curry is actually quite sound and shouldn’t change: reddit.com/r/nba/comments… – 10:16 PM

so much is made about boston’s stagnant offense in crunch time, but on their biggest defensive possession of the series, tatum and white blitzed curry instead of switching the screen, giving draymond a 4-on-3. costly mistake. pic.twitter.com/dTRWWRLG1B – 5:24 PM

Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good…in case you guys haven’t noticed.” – 4:34 PM

Jaylen Brown: “Steph Curry is really good if you guys haven’t noticed.” – 4:34 PM

Ime Udoka said that he “trusts what we’re doing on defense”. He emphasized that you can’t go after Stephen Curry the same way as other stars because the Warriors have a lot of other playmakers along with Curry.

Added that Curry has scored a lot in transition and off breakdowns. – 4:32 PM

Ime Udoka said as good as Curry has been, the Celtics would be up at least 3-1 in this series if they had just played offense the right way in every game. Sounds like they don’t want to switch up too much against Curry. – 4:30 PM

Ime Udoka says while Steph Curry has had success against the Celtics’ drop coverages, Boston’s offense is the issue: “If we were playing offense the right way, we would be up 3-1, at least, right now.” – 4:29 PM

Ime Udoka said the Celtics have been leaving covering Stephen Curry in PnR “up to our guards”. He added that since the Warriors bigs haven’t really been quick rolling, that Boston wants to make Curry play more in a crowd on those actions. – 4:23 PM

These are the five players who have taken the most *very tightly* contested shots this playoffs. Here are their FG%:

30.0% — Andrew Wiggins

32.1% — Jayson Tatum

38.7% — Jaylen Brown

39.4% — Giannis Antetokounmpo

52.0% — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/PJyMVhsIeh – 4:22 PM

Injury updates ahead of Game 5

-Steph Curry said his foot feels “great”

-Robert Williams tweaked his knee and asked to come out of Game 4, but Celtics are “optimistic” he will be available tomorrow night, per Udoka – 4:21 PM

Steph Curry on what it was like to rewatch his Game 4 masterpiece

Steph Curry says Draymond Green will adjust offensively to make sure the Warriors are at their best offensively when he is on the floor: “Usually the high IQ guys figure it out and he’s at the top of that list.” – 4:02 PM

Stephen Curry said his foot feels “Great.” – 4:00 PM

After Steph Curry erupted for 43 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, LeBron James chimed in on Twitter.

Steph Curry on the Celtics' physicality: "I'll be ready for that."

Steph Curry has had three 30-point performances in the first four games of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/yMaFoLJCyq – 1:58 PM

Most games (playoffs and regular season combined) with 5+ made three-pointers:

1. Steph Curry: 349

2. James Harden: 186

3. Damian Lillard: 152

4. Klay Thompson: 148

5. Ray Allen: 143 – 1:57 PM

Finals games with 5+ threes:

3 — Ray Allen in career

4 — Steph Curry just this year

(Submitted by @NBAMuse24) pic.twitter.com/YD2PxvbmDD – 1:33 PM

After Steph Curry dropped 43 points in the Warriors' thrilling win over the Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Twitter exploded with reactions.

Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.

34.3 — Steph

33.8 — Klay and Wiggins pic.twitter.com/MXSV10hUpq – 10:52 AM

The better team should win in a seven-game series. But a certain someone is throwing that logic to the wind.

On Stephen Curry, the one-man wrecking crew of this NBA Finals: washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/06… – 9:21 AM

Basketball Pod Ep 68 – Darvin Ham is the first head coach to have a sandwich meat named after him.

Useful or Useless stat?

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #Useful #Useless #Stats pic.twitter.com/qSDYH2uBIe – 7:02 PM

In Game 4 of the 2015 Finals, down 2-1, the Warriors sat Andrew Bogut and went to their “Death Lineup” with Draymond Green at center. That lineup with Iggy had a lot more experience than tonight’s with Porter Jr. – 9:00 PM

Basketball Pod Ep 68 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Adam Silver’s response to reports of the league expanding.

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Teams #Expansion pic.twitter.com/1fgq5blXvA – 7:39 PM

Boston will not be hosting a watch party Monday for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, city officials said. The city previously hosted outdoor watch parties near Faneuil Hall, for Games 1 and 2, and at Copley Square for Game 4. Weather prevented the city from hosting an outdoor watch party for Game 3. Mayor Michelle Wu said the city didn’t have enough time to organize an event for Game 5, but said the decision for Game 6 was not yet made. -via WCVB / June 13, 2022

James Wiseman is nearing clearance for full-contact workouts, and he and the Warriors are now optimistic he could return to action during NBA Summer League in July, sources told The Athletic. It’s been both sides’ goal for Wiseman to play in Summer League. A final determination on Wiseman’s status is expected to come in the next two weeks, sources said. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022

Wiseman underwent an orthobiologic injection during a multiday trip to London with Warriors general manager Bob Myers in April, multiple sources told The Athletic, as both sides worked to find a way to promote healing in the knee. The plasma-rich injection in Wiseman’s arm was a therapeutic treatment used to increase healing throughout the body. -via The Athletic / June 13, 2022