Greeneville, TN

Doughboys Deal Flyboys Third Straight Loss

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

Jacob Bockenstedt pitched five strong innings to lead the Johnson City Doughboys to a 6-1 Appalachian League win over the Greeneville Flyboys on Saturday night at Pioneer Park.

Bockenstedt (1-0), a right-hander out of Southern Illinois, gave up five hits, a run, walked none and struck out eight.

Greeneville, which has lost three straight games and four of its last five, remains tied with Bristol for third place in the West Division standings at 3-7, five games back of front-runners Elizabethton (8-2) and Kingsport (8-2).

Johnson City improves to 2-8, six games out of first.

Johnson City scored four runs in the top of the third inning for a 4-0 lead.

Michael Moss scored the first run on a wild pitch by Greeneville starter Tyler Blankenship.

Isaiah Frost drove in two runs on a double to right field to make it 3-0 and later scored on a balk to make it 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, Justin Greene scored on a bases-loaded walk by Matt Miceli to push Johnson City to a 5-0 lead.

Greeneville scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Joshua Cunniff.

Johnson City made it 6-1 in the top of the seventh when Cole Tremain scored on another bases-loaded walk, this time by Gardner Lawrence.

Six Greeneville pitchers combined to walk 12 and strike out 10 while giving up five hits.

Blankenship (0-1) took the loss. In two innings, he gave up a hit, four runs, walked three and struck out two.

Carson Jacobs, Shane Tucker and Finnegan Wall were bright spots out of Greeneville’s bullpen.

Jacobs pitched two scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, walked none and struck out three.

Tucker tossed 1 scoreless innings. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out three.

Wall held Johnson City hitless and scoreless in the ninth. He walked one.

Greeneville finished with seven hits.

Shemar Dalton was 3-for-4 with his second double of the summer, while Beau Ankeney and Will Brown each had a double.

Greeneville will host Bristol at 7 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Park.

