New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL Jabari Ellis
Interior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis was a priority undrafted free agent signing whom the Giants hope to develop for a future role.
Defensive lineman Jabari Ellis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants after the 2021 draft. Ellis, who played his college ball at South Carolina, took advantage of the extra year of eligibility allowed by the NCAA due to COVID and made the most of his opportunity.
Ellis, who joined the team after two seasons at Georgia Military to help boost his grades and eligibility to play Division I football, was named a permanent captain and a "Super Senior" for the Gamecocks.
He finished his college career having played 35 games with 22 starts over the past four years and recorded 81 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss. He also has a fumble recovery for a touchdown and three sacks.
