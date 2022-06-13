Trio of BU Tennis Players Named ITA All-Americans

Baylor's Boitan, Bass and Lah all receive honors

The Baylor University men's tennis team bolstered the Bears' season accolades with the announcement of three players being named as ITA All-Americans on Monday, June 6.

The trio of Baylor tennis players includes Adrian Boitan along with the doubles pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah.

According to BaylorBears.com, Baylor's tennis team now has a total of 20 ITA All-American Doubles and 25 ITA All-American Singles in program history.

Boitan, a Romania native, completed his junior year with the Bears with a 21-4 singles record. He was also named the Big 12 Player of the year after taking home numerous Big 12 Player of the Week Honors.

The doubles pair of Bass and Lah concluded the season at 25-11 overall, going 9-8 against ranked teams and 17-7 in dual matches.

According to BaylorBears.com, the duo's 25 total wins is tied for fifth-place all-time for the Bears (with Michal Kokta and Lars Poerschke during the 2004-05 season and Pawel Gajdzik and Johannes Michaelsky during the 1998-99 season).

In addition, Lah became the program's career doubles wins leader with 115, passing his former doubles partner Constantin Franzen's 112 victories.

According to the team website he also has 105 singles victories, giving him a combined total win record of 220 -- good for third-place on the program's 200 Club (behind Benjamin Becker with 245 and Poerschke with 221).

Bass, meanwhile, has a career doubles record of 57-21 (with a 43-14 dual record) after his junior year with the Bears .

