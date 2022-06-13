ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Shirley A. Brown

taylorvilledailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShirley A. Brown, 80, of Millersville, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born May 12, 1942, in Taylorville, the daughter of Jesse Monroe and Opal Marie (Huddelston) Enlow. She married James Allen Brown on May 21, 1970, in Taylorville. He preceded...

taylorvilledailynews.com

taylorvilledailynews.com

Monica K. Fox

Monica K. Fox, 79, of Taylorville, died on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:55 a.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. Monica was born on June 15, 1942 in Rugby, ND to parents, Jacob and Lena (Volk) Gange. Monica is survived by her children: Trina Szabo, Kelvin (Denise) Fox and Terressa Pearse...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Herbert K. Hendricks

Herbert “Herb” K. Hendricks, 86, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9:24 p.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, IL. He was born on September 10, 1935, the son Herschel Adam and Mabel Jane (Shake) Hendricks in Taylorville, IL. He graduated with the Taylorville High School Class of 1953. Herb married Shirley Smith on December 2, 1956 in First Baptist Church in Taylorville, IL. He started working at age 15 for Dri-Gas, after high school he earned an associates degree in LP gas technology at Southern Tech in Chamblee, GA and later returning to Dri-Gas and became plant manager for Thermogas.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Frances Mae Dillard

Frances Mae Dillard, 90 of Edinburg, passed quietly at 10:36 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Fran was born on May 4, 1932 in Lincoln, Illinois, to Frederick and Geraldine (Jones) Patton. She went to Edinburg schools where she made many lifelong friends. She spent her working years at the State of Illinois in the Department of Revenue, where she worked until her retirement. Fran married Ben Dillard on April 7, 1979 at First United Methodist Church in Taylorville, where she was a member for 63 years. In her younger years, she taught Sunday School, and she was also president of the 1st United Methodist Women’s Club. Fran served on numerous committees with the church and helped coordinate funeral meals. She will be especially remembered by her sister, Carol, for being there when Gerry and Fred adopted Carol, and helping to raise her through her teenage years. Fran was a great wife, stepmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed.
EDINBURG, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Area Arrests And Accidents 06/15/22

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 06-13-22 Twana Hall 39 was arrested by Pana PD on a failure to appear warrant for possession of meth. 06-13-22 Jonathon Hrabak 33 was arrested by CCSO on a failure to appear warrant for driving on a suspended...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pana Community Hospital Adds Urology Service Line

You don’t have to go far to have a major medical procedure. Pana Community Hospital draws physicians from all over the area to make sure you stay close to home. Perioperative Services Manager Stefanie Anderson says that team keeps growing with a urology service line. Anderson invites you to...
PANA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

2022 Unit 18 4-H Horse Show Results

Christian County 4-H participated in the Unit 18 Horse Show Saturday, June 11th, at the Gillespie Lake Horse Arena. Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery Counties participated as well. According to 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Alexis McDowell, members had the chance to exhibit their animals while competing for awards. Judges evaluated youth...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Shelbyville School District Announces Mental Health Partnership With HSHS

Shelbyville School District hoping to aid its student’s mental health next school year with a partnership agreement with HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. Superintendent Shane Schuricht makes the announcement. Schuricht says that HSHS makes a great fit for his school district. This is something the district looked into before the...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Pana Man Sentenced To Five Years For Aggravated Fleeing, License Revoked

A Pana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer, and driving while license revoked with a prior conviction. 31 year old John P. Brilley of Pana was sentenced on Monday to a total of five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the different offenses. Fleeing to elude a police officer is a class 4 felony with an extended sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison and two counts of driving while license revoked with a prior conviction is a class 4 felony with an extended sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison.
PANA, IL

