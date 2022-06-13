Baylor Baseball Players Lean Trout, Thompson For Next Head Coach

The next coach's last name should start with a 'T'.

Following Steve Rodriguez's decision to step down after seven seasons at the helm of Baylor's program , Mack Rhoades is on the search for a new skipper. Along with that search, a shortlist of names has been determined.

There is one person who knows what that shortlist consists of. That one person is Mack Rhoades. In the meantime, though, Drake is joined by Cam Stuart to talk candidates and even coaches that players have murmured about.

After a conversation with a source close to the team, Drake learned that Texas State's Steven Trout and McClennan Community College's Mitch Thompson are both player favorites to be named the team's next head man. As players like Tre Richardson and Kyle Nevin have entered the transfer portal, it's becoming even more crucial for Rhoades to name a replacement for Rodriguez soon. If something doesn't happen in the coming days, the 15+ players who threatened to transfer may just jump ship from the program.

Drake and Cam take today's show to answer crucial questions about each candidate and determine what may give one guy the edge over the other. For Trout, he has only been a head coach at Texas State since 2019.

Granted, he has flipped the program around and created a powerhouse, but he's yet to show just how long he can sustain it. On the Thompson front, the former Baylor assistant does not have enough left in the tank to give the Green and Gold 20 years. So, who do you go with?

