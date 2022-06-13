ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Italy wheat production seen down 15% on drought risks, farm group says

 3 days ago

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% this year due to a drought that has cut yields across the country, agricultural lobby Coldiretti said on Monday, increasing Italy's reliance on imports. An expected lower wheat crop in...

Agriculture Online

New model analyzes pre-planting weather for better fertilizer applications

As nitrogen fertilizer costs and environmental concerns increase, informed fertilizer rate decisions are more important than ever. The latest modeling effort from the University of Illinois examines the role of pre-growing season weather on soil nitrogen dynamics and end-of-season corn yield. The new study, “Assessing the impacts of pre-growing-season weather...
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered a four-month suspension in exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday. The Gulf nation's economy ministry cited interruptions to...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures bounce back on bargain buying

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday in a rebound from recent losses, brokers said. However, concerns about the risk of beef demand falling due to U.S. inflation continued to hang over the market, analysts said. They warn rising prices may increasingly push consumers to eat cheaper food instead of pricey steaks and cuts of beef.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures settle weaker as harvest advances

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures finished lower amid pressure from the advancing harvest and losses in financial markets, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 20-3/4 cents lower at $10.50-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 19-1/2 cents at $11.42-1/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 13-1/4-cent to $12.08-1/2 a bushel. * Heat in the U.S. Plains is hastening maturation of winter wheat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a daily weather report. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 10% complete, up from 5% a week ago and behind the five-year average of 12%, the USDA said separately on Monday. * Wheat futures came under further pressure from gains in the dollar that create headwinds for exports of American farm goods, analysts said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat, soy fall amid decline in financial markets

CHICAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures declined on Tuesday amid pressure from a fall in financial markets and concerns over rising inflation. Stocks extended losses, after a bruising selloff a day earlier pushed the S&P 500 to confirm a bear market, as investors braced for an aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat eases on harvest pressure; corn mostly firm, soy mixed

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mostly lower on Wednesday as the harvest of winter wheat advanced, with dry conditions expected to speed progress in the Plains, traders said. Corn futures were mixed, with strong domestic cash markets supporting nearby July futures on the Chicago Board of...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Watch for these 5 common cattle diseases

Spring is here, and weaning time is fast approaching for many livestock producers. Keeping the new arrivals and their mothers healthy is a top priority, and recognizing the signs of disease is instrumental in doing so. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

6 tips to protect stored grain in the summer

Protecting grain from pests and spoilage is essential when outdoor temperatures are on the rise. Here are some tips for monitoring your grain bins and helping your grain stay cool all summer long. Read the full article here.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products - ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would now allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1. The Southeast Asian nation, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, had halted the exports of chickens until prices and production stabilise, amid a growing global food shortage.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle tumble on worries about waning U.S. demand

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Concerns about red-hot U.S. inflation knocked down Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and feeder cattle futures on Monday, as rising prices threaten beef demand, analysts said. Demand is most at risk for expensive steaks and other pricey cuts as some consumers shift to buying cheaper...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's May palm oil imports drop 10% as Indonesia curbs exports

MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in May fell 10% from a month ago as top producer Indonesia curbed exports of the edible oil, a trade body said on Tuesday. The south Asian country is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and lower purchases could weigh on Malaysian palm oil futures.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb as cash markets surge

CHICAGO, June 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped 2% on Wednesday, lifted by rising prices for market-ready cattle in the cash market, traders said. Cash cattle traded in Nebraska at around $145 per hundredweight, traders said, up $2 to $4 from last week and significantly higher...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine sees 2022 harvest of around 48.5 million tonnes - deputy minister

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest in 2022 will be around 48.5 million tonnes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Monday. Last year's harvest was around 86 million tonnes but Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Vysotskyi said the total area sown in Ukraine had decreased by 25% in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Security trumps obesity in Britain's first food strategy

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Britain set out its first national food strategy on Monday, focused on increasing domestic output of some produce to boost food security while rejecting a recommendation to tackle obesity with new taxes on salt and sugar in processed food. The government said Russia's invasion of...
FOOD SAFETY

