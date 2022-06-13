UPDATE 1-Italy wheat production seen down 15% on drought risks, farm group says

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

