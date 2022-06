After a surprising Elite Eight appearance, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team lost key veteran contributors. Now, the ‘Canes have reloaded, getting a key starter back and bringing in two of the best transfers in the country. These three players form one of the best trios in the NCAA, and set the ‘Canes up for a return to the NCAA Tournament. Who are these players, and how will they fit together?

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO