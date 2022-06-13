ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ukraine sees 2022 harvest of around 48.5 million tonnes - deputy minister

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

KYIV, June 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest in 2022 will be around 48.5 million tonnes, First Deputy Agriculture Minister...

www.agriculture.com

Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine eyes EU help with temporary silos to store new grain harvest

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - European countries will consider providing temporary granaries to Ukraine, which faces a shortage of silos for new grain crop, Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Ukrainian agriculture minister earlier told Reuters in an interview that in autumn when the corn harvest is over, the shortage...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Turkey says Ukraine grain ships could avoid mines, Russia offers safe passage

ANKARA, June 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday said it has offered "safe passage" for Ukraine grain shipments from Black Sea ports but is not responsible for establishing the corridors and Turkey suggested that ships could be guided around sea mines. Ukrainian grain shipments have stalled since Russia's invasion and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports 40% down so far in June - ministry

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell by around 40% in the first half of June compared with the same period in 2021 to 613,000 tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volumes included 553,000 tonnes of corn, 42,000 tonnes of wheat and 15,000 tonnes of barley,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Poland says building grain silos at Ukraine border would take 3-4 months

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Building grain silos at the Polish-Ukrainian border as proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden to help channel the crop from Ukraine to global markets would take three to four months, Poland's agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Biden said on Tuesday that temporary silos would be...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia's war may deprive world of three Ukrainian wheat harvests - minister

KYIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing prices to record levels, Ukraine's agriculture minister told Reuters. Ukraine, sometimes known as Europe's bread basket, has had its maritime...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Asian buyers eye French, Romanian wheat after Ukrainian supply blocked

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Asian flour millers are likely to increase wheat purchases from France and Romania in the new crop year starting July as supplies from key global exporter Ukraine remain cut off following the invasion by Russia, trade sources said. World prices rallied to an all-time high...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China attack on Taiwan would hit global trade more than Ukraine war, says Taiwan

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - Any Chinese military attack on Taiwan would have a greater impact on global trade flows than the Ukraine war, Taipei's top trade negotiator told Reuters on Tuesday, saying it would lead to a shortage of semiconductor chips. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has triggered...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends near flat as traders assess global supply risks

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished near unchanged on Monday as traders assessed supply risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as hot weather in crop areas of Western Europe, analysts said. * A senior government official said Ukraine's grain harvest was likely to drop to around 48.5 million tonnes this year from 86 million tonnes last year following Russia's invasion. * Up to 300,000 tonnes of grain may have been stored in warehouses that Kyiv says were destroyed by recent Russian shelling, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi said separately. * Ukraine has established two routes through Poland and Romania to export grain and avert a global food crisis although bottlenecks have slowed the supply chain, Kyiv's deputy foreign minister said. * In Europe, Spain and France are seeing their hottest weather in decades for this time of year, while Italian wheat production is expected to fall by 15% due to drought. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled 1/4 cent higher at $10.71 a bushel, while deferred contracts posted stronger gains. The market recovered from earlier losses linked to broader sell-offs in commodity and equity markets, traders said. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery ended down 3/4 cent at $11.61-3/4 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat futures rose 1/4-cent to $12.21-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products - ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1. The products include black chicken, chicken-based goods, and day old chick parent stock, the Agriculture and Food Ministry said in a statement.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China allocates over $200 mln to boost cold chain, logistics

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China has allocated 1.4 billion yuan ($207.35 million) to support cold chain and national logistics hub construction in the new year, the country's state planner said on Tuesday. The money will be mainly invested in projects including cold chain logistical facilities for meat processing and...
ECONOMY

