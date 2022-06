The southern edge of Puget Sound is something we see all the time but more often than not we don’t give it more than a glance as we drive by. Few know of the amazing plants, animals and sights that exist under the surface. From kelp forests and massive octopuses to sunken boats, you don’t know what you’re missing. The only way to truly experience its wonder is to go scuba diving in South Puget Sound. In fact, our area is a great place for divers to get their feet wet, according to Mary Nolan. She should know, given that she’s a co-owner of Off The Hook Diving in Lacey.

LACEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO