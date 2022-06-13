ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

New Restaurant Set to Open in Former Newburgh Burger King

By Ryan O'Bryan
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a...

my1053wjlt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Why is the Evansville, IN Arby’s on Green River Road Closed?

If you have driven past the Arby's location on North Green River Road in Evansville recently, you are probably wondering 'Where ARE the meats'?. If you are not a member of the Facebook group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, I highly encourage you to join. Not only are there reviews about our local restaurants, sometimes members ask important questions too. Like this one from Jen C;
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family nights return at Evansville neighborhood pools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Department is hoping to help families beat the heat. They are bringing back family nights at neighborhood pools. The event is at Hartke Pool Tuesday night. It’s at Mosby Pool in Howell Park on Wednesday. Thursday, it will be at Rochelle-Landers Pool.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Evansville, IN
Restaurants
Newburgh, IN
Lifestyle
Newburgh, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Restaurants
owensborohealth.org

Food+Art+Health at the Farmers' Market

Join Owensboro Health at the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market on July 9 to celebrate Food+Art+Health! There will be live music performances, performing arts, a community art project and lots of delicious food from local farms and businesses. Healthpark dietitians and lifestyle medicine physician, Dr. Scott Black, will be on hand so you can ask the experts all your food and nutrition questions!
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Evansville Rescue Mission unveils thrift store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission unveiled “The Thrift Store” in the Washington Square Mall Monday. That opening began at 10 a.m. Shoppers will find a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture and other items that directly benefit the nonprofit. President of ERM,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Wings Etc
WEHT/WTVW

All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest offering free produce

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest announced they will be giving free produce to the community again this year. On select Sundays, All Saints Parish says it will be hosting the Community Produce Giveaway events at their St. Anthony Catholic Church Campus located at 704 N. 1st Avenue, in Evansville. Seton […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
macaronikid.com

First Annual Taste Of Evansville

Join us Saturday, 6/18 at the corner of Riverside & Main as WNIN brings you the first Taste of Evansville, a free-admission food event celebrating the multicultural influences of Evansville’s diverse culinary scene, alongside live musical performances and activities. Event Info. What: FREE admission includes free samples from all...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ground broken on zero net energy home in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky will soon see it’s first zero net energy house. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro broke ground on the home Tuesday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year. Officials with the Habitat for...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Pawsatively Adorable Indiana Rescue Cats Dream of Careers in Law Enforcement [VIDEO]

Cats are adorable, yet strange creatures. We have two at my house and they couldn't be more different. One is somewhere in the neighborhood of 12 to 13-years-old and will only let you pet him if it's his idea, which only happens if you're sitting down in a chair, or laying in bed being perfectly still. Any sudden movements and he'll run away. And, don't even think about picking him up. He's not a fan. Our other one is almost a year old and is more willing to let you pet him whenever you feel like it. Sometimes, he'll even snuggle up on your lap for a few minutes. Long story short, neither of them seems to be as cool or loving as the two cats owned by Officer Eastwood with the Evansville Police Department.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville homeless population struggles with heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Homeless assistance groups said on Tuesday that much of the unhoused population has been struggling with the extreme heat that’s hit the Tri-State. Daisey Christmas and her step-dad told 14 News that they’ve been homeless for ten months. With the temperature inching ever closer...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy