Daywatch: Tree inequity in Chicago neighborhoods

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Attracting new corporations played an important role in Chicago’s downtown boom over the past decade. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

The parkway in front of Marco De La Rosa’s home remains bare. There isn’t a sapling to bloom in spring or a shade tree to temper the summer heat along this stretch of seven properties in a row in Gage Park, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood on the Southwest Side. De La Rosa tried to change that. More than 2 ½ years ago, the former environmental science student asked the city to plant a tree.

He’s still waiting .

“I feel disappointed,” he told the Tribune. “But I also don’t feel surprised.”

Over the past decade the city has backtracked on ambitious goals made years ago to provide residents with trees, particularly on the South and West sides where researchers say trees are needed the most , a Tribune investigation found.

The failures come as research shows trees blunt the warmer, wetter effects of climate change in the Great Lakes region. Fewer trees in neighborhoods can mean hotter temperatures, more flooding, dirtier air and higher electric bills — all of which can affect mental and physical health.

— Morgan Greene and Joe Mahr

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Trump lacks ‘mental capability’ to be president again if he believed election was stolen

Just days before he is set to lead a Jan. 6 House committee hearing, Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said it was “obvious” Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and if the former president believes the election was stolen he is “not mentally capable” to return to the White House.

Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, also warned that if Trump were elected president again, he would install government leaders who value loyalty to him over their oath to the country.

Jim Ryan, former Illinois attorney general who made 2 unsuccessful bids for governor, dies at 76

Former Illinois attorney general Jim Ryan had success in politics despite never really being comfortable with the glad-handing that goes with it. He once cut to five minutes a scheduled half-hour hand-shaking stop with voters on a chilly Michigan Avenue, telling an aide, “I got 10 votes and double pneumonia.”

A stoic politician whose life was beset by personal tragedies, Ryan rose from DuPage County state’s attorney to serve two terms as Illinois attorney general, but was twice defeated bids for governor.

Ryan 76, died at his home Sunday “after several lengthy illnesses,” according to a statement from Dan Curry, a family spokesman.

If Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it could offer surprising benefit to Illinois: More corporate offices

The U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and although state and city officials are harshly critical of any moves to restrict reproductive rights, they also say reversing the landmark decision would help Illinois attract businesses eager to recruit young workers with socially progressive views.

Officials already lure corporations by touting their strong support for voting rights, racial justice and protections for LGBTQ individuals, but losing the constitutional right to abortion should further strengthen their hand with businesses from red states likely to outlaw the procedure.

Column: Tony La Russa isn’t worried about White Sox fan discontent — he’ll ignore it like he did in his 1st South Side stint

You’ve got to have thick skin to be a major-league manager, and no one alive has managed more major-league games than Tony La Russa, writes Paul Sullivan .

But being booed by your own fans has to sting a little, even for someone as grizzled as La Russa.

Nobody’s Darling became a national James Beard finalist in less than a year — here’s how the fledgling queer bar took flight

Nobody’s Darling opened last year as a cocktail bar in a city full of cocktail bars — but also with a mission. Co-founders Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle are Black. They’re women. They’re lesbians. They wanted their bar to reflect them, their experiences and their social circles.

Still short of its first anniversary, Nobody’s Darling is one of five James Beard finalists for Outstanding Bar Program — and the only one from Chicago — alongside bars with years of renown or celebrity names attached. Winners will be announced Monday in Chicago.

How did Nobody’s Darling join such rarefied air so quickly?

Comments / 3

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

Should Chicago city workers risk being a victim of crime to plant these trees in violet areas of our city? As such articles of racial inequity by the liberal MSM always seem to deliberately ignore the Elephant in the room.

Reply
2
 

News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Strike might delay road construction work

Ed Maher, communications director for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why they’ve called the strike against three construction material producers and why it may impact road construction this summer. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
