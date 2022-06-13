Daywatch: Tree inequity in Chicago neighborhoods

Attracting new corporations played an important role in Chicago’s downtown boom over the past decade. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The parkway in front of Marco De La Rosa’s home remains bare. There isn’t a sapling to bloom in spring or a shade tree to temper the summer heat along this stretch of seven properties in a row in Gage Park, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood on the Southwest Side. De La Rosa tried to change that. More than 2 ½ years ago, the former environmental science student asked the city to plant a tree.

He’s still waiting .

“I feel disappointed,” he told the Tribune. “But I also don’t feel surprised.”

Over the past decade the city has backtracked on ambitious goals made years ago to provide residents with trees, particularly on the South and West sides where researchers say trees are needed the most , a Tribune investigation found.

The failures come as research shows trees blunt the warmer, wetter effects of climate change in the Great Lakes region. Fewer trees in neighborhoods can mean hotter temperatures, more flooding, dirtier air and higher electric bills — all of which can affect mental and physical health.

— Morgan Greene and Joe Mahr

Just days before he is set to lead a Jan. 6 House committee hearing, Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said it was “obvious” Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and if the former president believes the election was stolen he is “not mentally capable” to return to the White House.

Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, also warned that if Trump were elected president again, he would install government leaders who value loyalty to him over their oath to the country.

Former Illinois attorney general Jim Ryan had success in politics despite never really being comfortable with the glad-handing that goes with it. He once cut to five minutes a scheduled half-hour hand-shaking stop with voters on a chilly Michigan Avenue, telling an aide, “I got 10 votes and double pneumonia.”

A stoic politician whose life was beset by personal tragedies, Ryan rose from DuPage County state’s attorney to serve two terms as Illinois attorney general, but was twice defeated bids for governor.

Ryan 76, died at his home Sunday “after several lengthy illnesses,” according to a statement from Dan Curry, a family spokesman.

The U.S. Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and although state and city officials are harshly critical of any moves to restrict reproductive rights, they also say reversing the landmark decision would help Illinois attract businesses eager to recruit young workers with socially progressive views.

Officials already lure corporations by touting their strong support for voting rights, racial justice and protections for LGBTQ individuals, but losing the constitutional right to abortion should further strengthen their hand with businesses from red states likely to outlaw the procedure.

You’ve got to have thick skin to be a major-league manager, and no one alive has managed more major-league games than Tony La Russa, writes Paul Sullivan .

But being booed by your own fans has to sting a little, even for someone as grizzled as La Russa.

Nobody’s Darling opened last year as a cocktail bar in a city full of cocktail bars — but also with a mission. Co-founders Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle are Black. They’re women. They’re lesbians. They wanted their bar to reflect them, their experiences and their social circles.

Still short of its first anniversary, Nobody’s Darling is one of five James Beard finalists for Outstanding Bar Program — and the only one from Chicago — alongside bars with years of renown or celebrity names attached. Winners will be announced Monday in Chicago.

How did Nobody’s Darling join such rarefied air so quickly?