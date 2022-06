ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2021-22 school year may have recently ended, but there is still a lot happening at Bladen County Schools. The district’s Summer Feeding Program kicked off Monday. This program provides breakfast and lunch at no cost to any Bladen County youth from up to 18 years old. Between Monday and June 30, meals are available at East Bladen High School, West Bladen High School, Elizabethtown Primary School and Dublin Primary School. Breakfast is served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available Monday through Thursday and must be eaten on-site.

