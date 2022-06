June 14, 1962 — Ten-year-old Karen Dovel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. I.R. Dovel Jr., of Luray, is credited with saving her brother, Michael, age 8, from severe burns. It seems that the two were in the basement of the Dovel home when some gasoline caught fire. Karen grabbed a nearby tablecloth and tried to beat out the flames, but since the cloth was too light she merely fanned the blaze and Michael’s clothing caught fire.

LURAY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO