James Patterson claims alleged job struggles for ‘older white men’ is ‘another form of racism’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 3 days ago

James Patterson has drawn criticism for claiming that “older white males” are victims of racism.

The American author, who is one of the highest-paid writers in the world, made the comment in a new interview.

In the piece by The Times , it’s claimed that Patterson, 75, is “worried that it is hard for white men to get writing gigs in film, theatre, TV or publishing”.

He is then quoted as saying: “[It’s] just another form of racism. What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes.”

Patterson continued: “It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

Many of his fellow writers criticised the author’s comments on Twitter, with some highlighting the fact that Patterson, according to Forbes , made approximately $80m in 2020.

He also holds the record for having the most books in the the New York Times ’ bestsellers list.

Author Kellye Garrett commented: “Tell me you've never ACTUALLY experienced racism and sexism without telling me you've never experienced racism and sexism...”

Writer James SA Corey added: “This is why the highest paid writer in the world is a Black woman, right? No? It’s still James Patterson?”

The author has released an autobiography titled James Patterson by James Patterson .

Comments / 25

trump2525
3d ago

it's called ageism..not racism...im 74, purple heart viet nam vet and I can attest to the fact that ageism exists...im not at a lack for opportunity since I own my own business that is important to the community...so they have few alternate choices...our funeral home has doubled in locations since covid and the stubborn youth are antivaxxers...im not happy about the young wives and mothers left behind but its not like they dont know the consequences...

Reply(2)
4
Edward Blancett
3d ago

So they point to One White Older White Male to try and Discredit him? Uh sounds like when Conservatives criticize Climate Activists and others. This seems to be List on them or Ignored because they Do want to promote Women and POC over White Men. This is a Fact and In Fact, Racism

Reply
4
Amaru Mann
2d ago

Oh, so NOW its "racism" when its NOT in favor of the White Man? What about all the years of everything being the other way around?

Reply(6)
2
