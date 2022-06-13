ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

For Father’s Day, try a weeknight-easy spiced steak

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEP4q_0g94N5sR00

Thin cuts of steak such as flat iron and hangar are great for weeknight meals because they’re full of flavor and cook up fast. But a flavorful spice rub and quick marinade easily elevate the meat to a meal worthy of a special occasion. Pairing it with a simple side of partially mashed chickpeas will satisfy that meat and potatoes guy in your life for Father’s Day.

For this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we took inspiration from Moro, the London restaurant of chefs Sam and Sam Clark. They serve their steak over hummus, but our simpler approach to the chickpeas saves time and effort without sacrificing flavor.

First, we briefly marinate the meat in soy sauce, then pat it dry and coat it with a mixture of coarsely ground cumin and fennel seed, salt and black pepper. When grinding the seeds, be sure to keep them coarse — don’t pulverize them to a powder. This helps to create a crust when searing the meat and helps prevent the spices from burning.

We then partially mash chickpeas and cook them in a skillet with chopped scallions. The warm salad is a perfect foil for the steak, which we sprinkle with a little more of the spice mixture after cooking it to double down on the flavor. A dollop of plain yogurt and warmed pita bread will round out the meal.

Spice-Crusted Steak with Mashed Chickpeas

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

1½ pounds flat iron steak, cut into 3 or 4 pieces

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons cumin seeds, coarsely ground

2 tablespoons fennel seeds, coarsely ground

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Two 15½-ounce cans chickpeas, drained

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra to serve

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest plus ¼ cup lemon juice, plus lemon wedges to serve

1 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley

In a shallow baking dish, combine the steak and soy sauce, turning to coat. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine the cumin, fennel and 2 teaspoons each salt and pepper.

Remove the steak from the baking dish pat dry with paper towels. Use all but 1 tablespoon of the seasoning mixture to coat the steak all over. Set aside. In a large bowl, use a potato masher to roughly mash about ¾ of the chickpeas; stir in the remaining whole chickpeas.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until barely smoking. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in half of the scallions, another 2 tablespoons of the oil and the lemon juice. Off heat, stir in the lemon zest and parsley. Taste and season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a platter, mounding it to one side.

Wipe out the skillet. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high until barely smoking. Add the steak and cook until well browned on both sides and 120°F at the center for rare, 125°F for medium-rare, 6 to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through. Transfer to a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet and let rest for 10 minutes.

Thinly slice the steak against the grain, then arrange the slices on the platter next to the mashed chickpeas. Pour over any accumulated juices and sprinkle with the remaining scallions and the reserved spice mixture. Drizzle with oil and serve with lemon wedges.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Hearty Chicken And Rice Casserole Recipe

There's nothing quite like a good old casserole. It's a one-pot meal, the ultimate comfort food, and often an extremely nostalgic dish. Whether you grew up eating green bean casserole at Thanksgiving or a weekly tater tot hot dish, a casserole can really make memories flood back. After all, how can you even hear the word without conjuring up images of a large, hearty, and warm meal?
RECIPES
Parade

30-Minute Pineapple Chicken Skillet with Broccoli Is Faster Than a Trip to Hawaii

After reminiscing over old family travel photos of my husband’s grandparents, we starting talking about the places we would like to visit to make our own family travel memories. Where would you like to travel to? Hawaii is at the top of our list. Can you believe I have never been to Hawaii? Seriously. When Hawaii came into the conversation I started having a craving for Hawaiian-inspired flavors.
HAWAII STATE
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Clark
Person
Spice
Person
Christopher Kimball
Mashed

The One Ingredient That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizza can be a God send on a busy night when you don't have time to cook and ordering up Papa John's or Domino's isn't convenient. According to Donkey Credit, when it comes to take-and-bake pizza pies, frozen pizza makers rake in approximately $4.4 billion each year, and DiGiorno can claim $1.2 billion of that pie. In fact, roughly 67% of people in the United States keep the frozen version of this favorite meal in regular rotation. It is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Extra Virgin Olive Oil#Food Drink#Moro
Mashed

Foods From The 1940s That Should Never Come Back

The 1940s was admittedly not the brightest of decades we remember when we open our history books. It was the decade in which the world was thrown into World War II, with the stench of fear and worry looming over the heads of people all over the globe. Even though the dark war lasted half the decade, the effects of the event were felt well after the war ended, and still impact people to this day, in ways that we might not even be aware of at first. You may not remember anything yourself, though you may have fond memories of pulling up a stool and listening to a parent or relative talk about their various experiences during the '40s.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Berry Cobbler with Two-Ingredient Dough

Mix together flour and yogurt in a medium bowl. Knead dough with your hands a few times until smooth. With lightly floured hands, divide dough into 9 pieces and press into flat disc shapes about 1/2 inch in thickness. Place dough evenly over berries. If desired, brush the top of each piece of dough with heavy cream and then sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
RECIPES
Fox News

Brown butter cinnamon streusel coffee cake: Try the recipe

Coffee cake sure isn’t a bad way to start (or finish) the day, especially when it’s elevated with brown butter and even a glazed topping to sweeten the deal. "It’s quite the utilitarian bake — it’s great for breakfast with coffee or tea but also pairs exceptionally well with ice cream for dessert!" says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com. "Use a springform pan to make this recipe for an easy assembly and removal once the cake is finished baking."
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s No-Cook Creamy Pasta Recipe Only Takes 2 Steps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just gave the term “beginner-friendly” a whole new meaning with this amazing-looking pasta dinner. On June 11, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of a new pasta dish on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sure we love to grill when the weather is warm and we also adore no-cook recipes during the summer, but we haven’t given up on the stove just yet. This hearty but not-too-heavy, one-skillet summer dinner...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Brand With The Best Frozen Fish Sticks, According To Nearly 36% Of People

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Walk down the frozen aisle at any grocery store and you'll find a plethora of options in the seafood section. There are frozen tilapia fillets, peeled jumbo shrimp, salmon burgers, and even gourmet crab cakes. Of course, one of the most popular frozen under-the-sea treats — with both kids and adults alike — is fish sticks. First released by General Foods in 1953, the breaded rectangles were originally invented as a way to prevent fish from spoiling (via Smithsonian Mag). Also known as fish fingers, they're typically made with a firm white fish, usually Alaskan pollock, according to Mercury News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Guy Fieri Uses In His Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of those dishes that seem so simple, but there are endless variations, and every cook has their preferred hacks and secret ingredients to level up the final product. Yes, you want to start with a solid base and avoid some of the common mistakes, as Bon Appetit explains. This includes missteps like not using the right kind of potatoes, failing to salt the water, and tossing the potatoes into ferociously boiling water. For those who always do this, just know it has the potential to overcook the outside while leaving the inside underdone — plopping those potato chunks in cold water and then bringing everything to a boil at once is the key.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe

The hearty, spicy flavors of a classic chicken tortilla soup are enough to warm you up from the inside, out. But you don't have to reserve your soup cravings for the cold winter months. This tortilla soup recipe is the perfect light option for a summer evening, especially when served with fresh avocado, lime, a dollop of sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt), and a cold Mexican beer. And the best part about this classic recipe is just how easy it is to make.
RECIPES
Parade

42 No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes That Will Save You When You Want Something Sweet This Summer

Cheesecake is one of those desserts that just seems fancy, but there’s no need to be intimidated when making any of these no-bake cheesecake recipes since they aren’t as difficult to make as you may think. And your friends and family will come running to the table when they hear there’s cheesecake near! Think of these recipes as a beginner step to making a cheesecake—plus they don’t even require an oven. That’s a win-win for these hot summer days.
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

ALDI Has Released a Line of Retro Kitchen Appliances

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. ALDI is quickly becoming one of our favorite stores for homeware at an affordable price. Who doesn’t want to buy a full new dining table or patio set while shopping for their weekly groceries. It’s game changing, if you ask me.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Buddy Valastro Is Getting Ready To Pass The Reins At Carlo's Bakery

Buddy Valastro has built a dynastic cake empire, raising his father's modest bakery to superstar status over the years. Carlo's Bakery was purchased by Buddy Valastro, Sr. in the '60s (via the bakery's website). The business would change hands after tragedy struck. Buddy Sr. discovered he had lung cancer and died just three months later in 1994, per The National. Buddy, Jr., whom fans know as the Cake Boss, grabbed the reins at just 17.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Summer Corn Salad

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This easy summer Corn Salad recipe features sweet fresh corn off the cob, crisp cucumbers, ripe juicy garden tomatoes, vibrant red onion, feta cheese crumbles, all tossed in a light homemade vinaigrette dressing. It takes only 20 minutes to make this flavorful side dish and then serve it beside the main meal at all your BBQs and picnics.
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy