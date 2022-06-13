ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland

Outlander location Doune Castle reopens to public

By Lucinda Cameron
 3 days ago

An “iconic” castle which features in the TV series Outlander has reopened to visitors following masonry work.

Doune Castle was shut as a precaution last year for essential high level masonry inspections and a full survey of the site.

A special access corridor has now been put in place at the building, which reopened on Monday, and visitors can once again see the interior of the castle, including the courtyard, basement, and many of the smaller chambers.

The fortification, near Stirling , doubles as Castle Leoch in Outlander, the TV hit starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

The castle and the surrounding village are a hugely popular destination

Stephen Duncan, HES

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the attraction, said: “We are delighted to be able to reopen the interior of the castle once more after access restrictions were put in place for essential high masonry work.

“We know how keen visitors are to enjoy the castle, which is an iconic site and has featured in a wealth of productions, including most recently in Outlander.

“The castle and the surrounding village are a hugely popular destination, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back through the castle doors so they can enjoy this much-loved heritage attraction once again.”

HES said that some minor access restrictions will remain in place for ongoing conservation work.

