Prince Charles' Reported Immigration Remark Triggers Fears for His Kingship

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been compared to each other for years. Ever since the Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family in 2018, all eyes have been on her, and comparisons between her and her sister-in-law have become rampant. However, it has already been established how different the two women are from each other. Still, this never stopped royal experts from analyzing their every move, as well as the way they dress.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO