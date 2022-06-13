ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘He is still in there’: Mother of brain damaged boy ‘sickened’ as judge rules life support can be turned off

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Yjg6_0g94MnTF00

The mother of a brain-damaged boy has said she is “sickened” and “devastated” after a judge gave doctors permission to switch off his life support .

The High Court said Archie Battersbee died at the end of last month and medical professionals could legally stop treating him.

His mother, Hollie Dance, has hit back at the decision handed down on Monday.

“I am devastated and extremely disappointed by the judge’s ruling after weeks of fighting a legal battle when I wanted to be at my little boy’s bedside,” she said.

Ms Dance said it was “not good enough” for the judgement to be based “on an MRI test and that he is ‘likely’ to be dead”.

Archie’s mother added: “I feel sickened that the hospital and the judge have failed to take the wishes of the family into consideration. I do not believe Archie has been given enough time. From the beginning I have always thought ‘why the rush?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3IeH_0g94MnTF00

“His heart is still beating, he has gripped my hand, and as his mother, I know he is still in there.”

She said the family intended to appeal.

Archie was left brain damaged after his family said he suffered a “tragic accident” at home in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE3iC_0g94MnTF00

A High Court judge was ordered to decide what was best for the child as his parents, Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, pushed back against doctors’ proposals to switch off his life support .

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded on Monday the 12-year-old boy has been dead as of 31 May.

She gave doctors permission to stop mechanically ventilating Archie and to not resuscitate him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2haIIH_0g94MnTF00

Ms Dance said she received the decision on her son’s life support online rather than having it read out in court.

“I was actually told by the press that we weren’t to attend today – there was no formal email,” she told journalists outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, where Archie was staying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XavFB_0g94MnTF00

When asked about the way she received the ruling, Ms Dance said: “It’s insensitive and it’s shameful but I am going to continue to fight.”

She also said it had been “agonising” and “torture” fighting the case out in court while her son remained in hospital.

Alistair Chesser, the chief medical officer at Barts Health NHS Trust, expressed sympathies for the family following the ruling.

He added: “We are also ensuring that there is time for the family to decide whether they wish to appeal before any changes to care are made.”

Comments / 12

Ricky N Connie Patterson
2d ago

I am the mother of a child with brain damage. if the ventilator us off, and the child is not breathing, THAT INDICATES BRAIN DEAD. let the child rest in peace. LET HIM GO.

Reply(1)
11
Stacey Tidwell Huston
2d ago

I feel awful saying this. but if it's God's way to let him live then God will let him live naturally. if everything is shut off and he pulls through then that's God's way of letting him live with his family. but also if machines are cut off and he fades away then God's bringing him home to be with him without pain and suffering. just have to trust your gut and heart whole heartedly on this one. no one can tell a mother or father what the right thing to do here is. it's very painful. we almost lost our daughter twice and we thank God every day for letting her stay here on earth with us. many prayers and hugs. only mom and dad and God know what to do.

Reply
14
Punisher?
3d ago

What a horrible situation to be in. There's not many good parents these days but this mother sure love her son. I wouldn't want to say goodbye to my kid either but if he didn't have hope I would better disconnect him and let him rest in peace

Reply(2)
9
Related
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The US Sun

I lost one twin to ‘miscarriage’ then her sister was born hours later at just 23 weeks – cuddles saved her

WHEN little Elsie Dutton was born - she weighed the same as a tin of soup. At the start of her life, doctors told parents Amy and Scott that she might not make it. Elsie was born at just 23 weeks and four days gestation - below the legal limit for abortion, and wasn't expected to survive, after her twin passed away when Amy went into labour after surgery to separate them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#Little Boy#Sickened#The High Court
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'They let him die': Parents slam $100,000-a-year Martha's Vineyard country club as manager pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of son, 3, who drowned when he was put in pool at swim club without his floaties

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

NBC News' Richard Engel reveals six-year-old son Henry's incurable genetic condition has 'taken a turn for the worse', saying little boy has developed 'uncontrolled shaking and stiffness' and had to spend six weeks in hospital

NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel has shared a heartbreaking update about his six-year-old son Henry's condition, saying he spent six weeks in the hospital after developing uncontrollable shaking and stiffness. The 48-year-old journalist's oldest son has Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that leads to severe cognitive deficits and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Water park is evacuated with man and woman taken to hospital and 46 people treated by ambulance staff after visitors suffer 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'

One of the UK's largest indoor water parks was evacuated with a man and woman taken to hospital and a further 46 people treated by ambulance staff after suffering 'eye and throat irritation' and 'nausea'. Emergency services rushed to Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent along with 'specialist resources' earlier today, where 110...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy