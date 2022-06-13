ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Parklife engagement couple given lifetime passes to festival and paid-for honeymoon after ‘vile’ trolling

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdUX1_0g94MeWi00

A couple who got engaged on stage at Parklife festival have been gifted lifetime passes to the festival and a paid-for honeymoon.

After footage of their proposal went viral online, they were trolled on social media, prompting Parklife and The Warehouse Project co-founder Sacha Lord to speak out.

On Instagram, Lord wrote: “Yesterday an amazing moment happened as Parklife saw a proposal on stage from a young couple. Unfortunately, the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile.

“I would like to find this couple and give them free entry to Parklife and The Warehouse Project for life and not only that, but to pay for their honeymoon, so that when they go away, I want them to sit there in the sun posting pictures to social media, knowing that those people who had a go at them are bitter, and they’re not there.”

The couple got engaged on Saturday (11 June) during Jung Filly’s set at the Manchester music event.

They have subsequently been identified on social media.

One of them directly responded to Lord’s post, writing: “I’m so emotional right now, thank you so much.”

Read The Independent ’s guide to the best festivals in the UK and Europe in 2022 here .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sacha Lord
purewow.com

At the Platinum Jubilee, One Royal Baby Looked an Awful Lot Like a Young Prince Harry

There were an endless amount of surprises at this past weekend's Platinum Jubilee, from a secret meeting between Queen Elizabeth and baby Lilibet to the public debut of new royal couples. However, one of the best parts was when a certain tiny royal, one-year-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, had his public debut (and he wore a Union Jack sweater that was perfectly fitting for the weekend).
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vile#Honeymoon#Trolling#Jung Filly
StaceyNHerrera

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.
People

Who Is the Duke of Kent, Who Joined Queen Elizabeth on the Palace Balcony at Trooping the Colour?

Queen Elizabeth had just one companion with her when she made her first appearance of her Platinum Jubilee weekend: her first cousin Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. The 96-year-old monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday to take the official salute accompanied by the Duke of Kent, who was dressed in his military uniform. He also joined the bigger group of working royals when they came out onto the balcony later to watch the flypast by the Royal Air Force.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'

Bindi Irwin is reflecting on her recent family adventure. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared a carousel of stunning pictures featuring herself, husband Chandler Powell, their 14-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, mom Terri Irwin, brother Robert Irwin, and a couple of friends from their recent trip to Tasmania, Australia on Instagram Sunday, captioning the post, "Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy