Starmer ‘absolutely confident’ he has done nothing wrong amid parliamentary investigation

Keir Starmer is “absolutely confident” he has done nothing wrong after it was announced he has been put under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner.

While the Labour leader refused to comment on what the inquiry is about, the commissioner's webpage confirms he is being investigated for potentially breaching the rules on earnings and gifts.

During an interview on Monday (13 June), Mr Starmer suggested the investigation does not come as a surprise.

“Absolutely confident, there's no problem here,” he said, when asked if he's confident of no wrongdoing.

