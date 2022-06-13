ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Geological Survey Receives Grant

wibwnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas has been awarded $1.5 million dollars for a two-year project to study the feasibility of recovering minerals critical to advanced and defense manufacturing as...

www.wibwnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

KWCH.com

Kansas governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth as holiday in state

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday stopped in Wichita in part to sign a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kansas. The signing, at the Kansas African American Museum, recognizes the nation’s newest federal holiday coming up next Sunday, June 19. Juneteenth marks the complete emancipation of...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

CDC recommends masks for more Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Eight Kansas counties have enough new coronavirus cases that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people should wear a mask when they are in public indoor spaces, such as stores and churches. The counties are Cherokee, Gove, Hodgeman, Kingman, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, and Trego. The Kansas Department of […]
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Governor has ceremonial signing in Wichita for aviation tax credit bill

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of a bill that will create tax credits for the aviation and aerospace industry. The signing was held at the National Center for Aviation Training. The governor originally signed the bill on April 14th. She...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Day 2: Kansas wheat harvest report

Growers across the southern tier of Kansas are off and cutting. Early indications continue to show lower than average yields, as expected. Spots of good quality, however, are a welcome surprise following last-minute rains that filled smaller and fewer wheat berries. Loads are coming in today at all locations of...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Where's the wheat, Kansas?

A large-scale drought has taken hold in western Kansas, leaving many wheat farmers with around half of their annual yield. As if a drop in U.S. exports wasn't bad enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put a stop to a major world producer of wheat. Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with High Plains Public Radio reporter David Condos and western Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke about the consequences of such a shortage.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas Board of Regents approve flat tuition at all state universities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Board of Regents have approved flat tuition at the six state universities today. “The Regents are excited that students at state universities in Kansas will see no tuition increases next academic year,” said Kansas Board of Regents Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “I’m thankful that Governor Kelly and the Legislature provided funding for flat tuition. Their partnership in this area, coupled with their support for increased need-based student financial aid, has helped us ensure affordability for Kansas families.”
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

EXPLAINER: How a U.S. gun safety deal could impact Kansas

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation over the weekend. The current framework for the plan includes billions of dollars being set aside for school safety improvements and mental health services. It also aims to provide stronger background checks for people under 21, and offers money to states […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kansas to get second representative on House Ag committee

WASHINGTON —On Monday, Representative Sharice Davids was recommended to serve on the House Agriculture Committee by the House Democratic Steering & Policy Committee, according to a statement from her office. She continues to serve Kansans as Vice Chair of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and on the Small Business...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

University of Kansas athletics administrator seeking Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA — Paul Buskirk felt a calling 16 years ago to expand his contributions to public service by campaigning for election as Kansas’ governor. He put the idea to a test by chatting with a handful of close friends. Reaction was mixed. Some were incredulous. Others thought it marvelous. The next step was to seek an endorsement from his wife. He called her with a pitch that outlined how a political novice from Lawrence should take on incumbent Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat who had been around electoral politics since her youth in Ohio.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Governor Kelly to sign aviation tax credit bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2239, which will give aviation employees and employers a tax credit. Kelly signed the bill in Wichita, at WSU Tech. The Aviation Tax Credit will benefit aviation manufacturers and suppliers as well as new aviation employees hired since...
WICHITA, KS
Toni Koraza

Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Some strong storms for south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Miss Kansas win 'still surreal' for Hensley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Suspect Captured in Indiana, Brought Back to Lawrence

Twenty-eight year old Jose Meza of Overland Park is in the Douglas County Correctional Facility after being arrested and returned to Lawrence from Indiana for the hit-and-run death of ten-year old Brooklyn Brouhard of Eudora. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had a warrant for Meza’s arrest as the suspected driver...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
HUTCHINSON, KS
News Channel Nebraska

High-speed pursuit starts in southeast Nebraska, ends in Kansas

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed pursuit Monday. Deputies engaged a vehicle in pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 mph and ending in Brown County, Kan. A sheriff’s office press release says Brown County deputies were able to spike the driver’s front tire. Once...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Department of Agriculture Hosting Hemp Conference

Interested in growing hemp, or just finding out more about the industry?. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold an in-person meeting with a focus on the industrial hemp industry in Kansas on July 19th. The meeting will be held in the College Center Conference Room on the K-State Salina...
KANSAS STATE

