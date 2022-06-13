Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Up A Fan Claiming He Couldn’t Win Rings Without Kobe Bryant: “No Person Can Win Without Another Star Big Dummy… I Hate Dumb A** People Enjoy My Stats And Stf Up.”

A date night over chicken satay had NBA great Shaquille O’Neal feeling generous on Sunday. The retired basketball star, who is now a sports analyst, arrived to Chelsea hotspot Jue Lan Club with a mystery woman at around 8:30 p.m., we hear. By the end of the night, he was footing the bill for the entire eatery. Spies told us he popped in with the unidentified woman, whom he was overheard describing as “my date,” and ordered Beijing chicken, shrimp tempura and the restaurant’s signature chicken satay. “She did all the ordering,” an insider told Page Six. After their meal,...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO