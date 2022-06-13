Peek Inside Truly Whimiscal One-of-a-Kind Eliot Home for Sale on Sturgeon Creek

In a row of classic Back Bay brownstones, the Burrage Mansion’s white-stone, castle-like façade commands the attention of passersby along Commonwealth Avenue. Through the arched double-door entrance, things are equally striking. The building at 314 Commonwealth Ave. was built in 1899 and converted into condos in 2005, according to the listing, and has more than one claim to fame. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold a three-bedroom unit he owned on the second floor in 2008, and the living room of a different unit was featured in the 2019 “Little Women” remake. Now the building’s penthouse, Unit 4, which was featured in Architectural Digest, is on the market for $8,990,000.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO