Iowa State

DOT grants about improving America’s infrastructure

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIARN — Infrastructure repairs and upgrades have been promised to rural America for years. The need for new bridges, larger roads, and rail improvements has been lacking for some time....

Sales Tax On Airplane Parts And Labor Eliminated

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a tax break for the aircraft industry. State sales tax on parts for planes and on the labor to maintain and repair aircraft will no longer be charged after July 1st. During House debate in April, Representative Lee Hein of Monticello said none of the states that surround Iowa charge the sales tax on parts and labor for planes.
IOWA STATE
DOT Taking Input On Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is taking public input on the plan to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The DOT’s Stuart Anderson says the state will get 50 million in federal dollars over five years for the program called the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program.
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Governor Launches $100 Million School Safety Plan

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is directing 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief to school safety measures. The state is buying software to monitor school threats online and will provide an app, website and phone number that lets people anonymously report concerns. And 50-thousand dollars will be distributed for each school building in the state, to cover security measures. Nine people are being hired for a School Safety Bureau being established in the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
IOWA STATE
AlertIowa Switching Vendors; Residents Asked To Sign Up Again

Northwest Iowa — The State of Iowa created the AlertIowa system years ago to keep people informed in the event of an emergency. Now, a new vendor has been chosen, and if people haven’t registered or re-registered in the last couple of months, they will need to do that soon.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Governor Signs Ban On COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For School Attendance

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has approved a law that prohibits state licensed child care centers, K-12 schools and Iowa colleges and universities from having COVID-19 vaccination mandates for enrollment. Democrats in the legislature objected. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says there’s a movement to undermine...
IOWA STATE
Governor Signs Legislation To Address Mental Health Workforce Shortage

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed two bills into law that are designed to address a lack of treatment options for Iowans seeking mental health care services. One bill sets up a loan repayment program for students who agree to work in an underserved area of Iowa after they get a degree in the mental health field. Representative Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo says it will hopefully boost the number of mental health professionals working in rural Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Grassley And Ernst Not Ready To Commit On Gun Control Bill

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s waiting for details before saying whether he’ll support or oppose a bipartisan group’s response to recent mass shootings. Grassley says he’s “encouraged” by the progress on the subject so far in Washington. Rallies in six Iowa cities last...
DES MOINES, IA
Crops Growing Well, Conditions Vary With Location, Moisture

Northwest Iowa — The crop is in the ground and has been growing for about a month. But crop conditions vary across northwest Iowa, with the biggest factor being the amount of moisture received. That’s from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crop Field Specialist Joel De Jong, who...
IOWA STATE
DOT Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

Statewide Iowa — A report on vehicle travel from the Department of Transportation is showing some impact on state roads. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels, which now reflects long-term trends of more teleworking. Anderson says the...
IOWA STATE
June Is Invasive Species Awareness Month

Statewide Iowa — In an effort to increase awareness of invasive species and the impact they have on Iowa’s ecosystems and economy, Governor Kim Reynolds recently proclaimed June as Invasive Species Awareness Month in Iowa. Each year, public and private organizations spend millions of dollars in an effort...
IOWA STATE
Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
IOWA STATE
ISU celebrates National Dairy Month

IARN — In honor of National Dairy Month, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting several events throughout the state of Iowa, to educate the public about the dairy industry. Iowa ranks 12th overall in the nation’s total milk production, with over 5 billion pounds of milk being produced. There is also around 2,110 pounds of milk produced per cow, ranking Iowa as 8th in the nation’s milk production per cow. The state represents 2.45% of the total U.S. milk production. The dairy industry provides us with healthy, but mostly tasty treats like cheese, ice cream, chocolate milk, and more.
IOWA STATE
14 Area School Districts To Receive Teacher & Paraeducator Grants

Northwest Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced recipient schools of the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Grant Program, which she unveiled during her Condition of the State Address in January. The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program grants will serve more than 1,000 paraeducators and...
IOWA STATE
DNR working to enhance walleye fishing in Iowa

(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”
IOWA STATE
Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
DES MOINES, IA

