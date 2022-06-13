DOT grants about improving America’s infrastructure

IARN — In honor of National Dairy Month, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting several events throughout the state of Iowa, to educate the public about the dairy industry. Iowa ranks 12th overall in the nation’s total milk production, with over 5 billion pounds of milk being produced. There is also around 2,110 pounds of milk produced per cow, ranking Iowa as 8th in the nation’s milk production per cow. The state represents 2.45% of the total U.S. milk production. The dairy industry provides us with healthy, but mostly tasty treats like cheese, ice cream, chocolate milk, and more.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO