Des Moines, IA

Team Iowa brings home medals from Special Olympics USA Games

 3 days ago

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership. Iowa Cubs give little leaguers the 'big league'...

Umpire shortage impacts Iowa sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Iowa has seen a staggering number of umpires and officials walk away from their sports in recent years. The Director of Officials for the Iowa High School Athletic Association says Iowa had nearly 5,000 total officials 10 years ago. Now, they have about 3,800. High...
DES MOINES, IA
Hail damage hits Lamont

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
LAMONT, IA
Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
Iowa pet rescue and adoption center discusses cat adoption

Storms move into the northeastern Iowa area in the afternoon and evening. Police say Ryan Floerchinger charged at an officer, knocked him to the ground and started punching him in the face. Breaking down Iowa's job market and economy. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Economic council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
$97 million goes towards flood resilience across Iowa

The 25th Infantry Regiment consisted of all Black soldiers who rode their bikes from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri in the late 1800's. Cedar Rapids bars rethinking their security strategy. Updated: 1 hours ago. The bar owners also said they encourage a police presence in the area on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Irish Fest tickets go on Sale Monday

Team Iowa brings home medals from Special Olympics USA Games
IOWA STATE
Ankeny star Jamison Patton announces his commitment

AMES, Iowa — Three-star, 6-2" cornerback Jamison Patton announced on Monday that he has committed to Iowa State University. Patton will be a senior this upcoming school year playing for the Ankeny Hawks. Patton joins his teammate JJ Kohl in the 2023 Cyclone recruiting class. Patton announced his plans...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa camps plan alternate activities to stay cool amid excessive heat

Jamie Stevenson from SAINT Rescue and Adoption Center joins us to talk about cat adoption. Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival log carving kicks off. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is now underway. BioNTech to begin trials to treat pancreatic cancer with MRNA vaccines. Updated: 4 hours ago. BioNTech is working to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
Iowa flooding caused by rain totals topping 4″

IOWA — Thunderstorms making their way through Iowa dropped more than four inches of rain in some spots overnight causing flash flooding early Wednesday. There’s also damage being reported from strong winds in the southwest part of the state. The highest rain totals that have been reported to the National Weather Service since midnight came […]
IOWA STATE
Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
How Iowa’s ‘Good Samaritan Law’ applies to extreme heat situations

The Freedom Festival kicks off in Cedar Rapids with several events. Yellowstone National Park closed indefinitely due to flooding. Record-setting flooding has forced the National Park Service to close Yellowstone National Park. Iowa City man injured in crash with mattress on I-30 Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa City man...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Strong storms hit eastern Iowa; hail damage in Lamont

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms are quickly developing across parts of northern Iowa this afternoon and will continue into the evening. With the heat and humidity, some storms could become severe. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday. “The heat and humidity this afternoon...
LAMONT, IA

