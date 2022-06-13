ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Pud Kearns' Handbag Collection On Display At Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum

Many of the handbags, collected from all over the world, are colorfully decorated and...

texasstandard.org

Not just nostalgia: An argument for reconsidering the mall

Generations of Americans have memories related to malls: the smells of baking pretzels and cookies, the sounds of fountains and canned, indistinguishable tunes, and the exhaustion of realizing after a few hours of shopping that you need to walk to other side of the enormous structure. But the new book...
AUSTIN, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Cinnamin, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (June 13, 2022) Are you looking for a loving and devoted companion? Then meet Cinnamin! This sweet girl is a chatty, happy, lap-lovin', cuddle kitty who wants nothing more than to be someone's best friend! And she has the MOST BEAUTIFUL green eyes!. Cinnamin is looking...
ROCKWALL, TX
WFAA

Texas Pie Fest returns, bigger and better than ever

ROCKWALL, Texas — Pi day may be in March, but Pie Fest is this weekend in Rockwall. The third annual Texas Pie Fest will be held Saturday at Tate Farms. "It's the great equalizer," Melissa Tate of Tate Farms said. "Everyone loves pie.". Some of the...
ROCKWALL, TX
getnews.info

A Rare Pink Pug named Butterball From North Texas Is Making An Appearance On Nov 12 In Dallas

Butterball is among the group of less than 100 rare pink pugs in the world. Pugs are much loved all over the world. They are cute and cuddly, with a unique personality. The pink pugs are another breed of pugs that have been making the news. They are so-called because they have a cream-colored coat instead of the standard fawn or black-colored coat. It is caused by a lack of pigment in their skin, iris, and hair. This is also known as albinism. Pink pugs have beautiful blue eyes.
DALLAS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Filming for pilot series wraps at Shadow Ranch

Shadow Ranch continues to make itself known in the movie business. As of Sunday, Director, M. Legend Brown and Executive Producer Eric King of King and Brown Enterprises and Poor Child Films, along with Co-Producer Kelly Bobino of Reda Jo Films finished shooting scenes at Shadow Ranch for an upcoming pilot series called "Steps of Faith – The Series."
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New restaurant & bar coming to Parker Square

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar — a new restaurant serving steaks, schnitzel and more — is coming to soon to Parker Square in Flower Mound. Chandler's will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, in the old Yellow Rose Steakhouse space, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Chandler's is expected on or around July 1.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
dmagazine.com

How a New York Writer Found Her Way to a Story About a South Dallas Funeral Home

This one's about serendipity and how the universe does funny things to bring you stories in D Magazine. Awhile back, I met a writer named Amal Ahmed for coffee. We talked about a job she'd recently left and what she was working on. Amal focuses much of her work on environmental issues, so when I asked if she might be interested in writing a story for us about the families suing Golden Gate Funeral Home for allegedly mishandling corpses and losing cremains, she demurred. "But you should talk to my friend Eleanor Cummins," Amal said. "She has written about the funeral industry and knows all about how it works."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Emerald ash borer confirmed in City of Dallas

DALLAS — A small insect that has the potential to destroy certain types of trees has appeared in the City of Dallas. The presence of the emerald ash borer has been confirmed in the city limits, according to the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. The small, metallic green beetle...
DALLAS, TX
B93

Horrifying! Haunted In Texas-Would You Dare Travel These 2 Haunted Roads?

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...
DENTON, TX
countylinemagazine.com

Caddo Mills Gets a New Post Office

On this day in 1879, the post office at Caddo Mills was opened. The town is located at the intersection of State Highway 66 and Farm Road 36 near Caddo Creek in Hunt County. In 1870 I.T. Johnson and Henry King had built a gristmill a mile west of the present townsite. Shortly thereafter, a store opened and a community developed. Residents referred to it as Caddo Mills, after Johnson and King's gristmill.
CADDO MILLS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Animal Cruelty In Van Zandt County

The SPCA of Texas rescued 14 pets from an animal cruelty case in Van Zandt County on Friday. The organization and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office served a search and seizure warrant where they removed five dogs, five koi fish, two cats, one macaw, and a dead cockatoo. An anonymous person told the SPCA about the animal cruelty situation.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE

