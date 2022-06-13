ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

13-year-old boy among 3 shot in Roseville • Man dies after driving into St. Clair River • More top stories

By Amber Ainsworth, Fox 2 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY NEWS HIT - A 13-year-old boy was among three shot Sunday in Roseville, sources said. Police responded Sunday afternoon to the 26000 block of Kelly, near Frazho and I-94, on reports of shots fired. "Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene and quickly took control. Officers quickly secured...

Man survives tanker landing on his car in 4-vehicle I-75 crash that left 1 dead

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fiery crash involving several big trucks and vehicles killed one person and shut down southbound I-75 for several hours Wednesday. One of the crash survivors is just 18 years old, he’s recovering at a local hospital. Daria Beavers' brother made it out of a crushed Dodge Charger alive - and her family is counting their blessings.
DETROIT, MI
1 dead after gravel hauler hits pickup and tanker truck on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Update: At about 9 p.m. southbound I-75 was reopened after about a seven-hour closure for accident investigation. At about 6:30 p.m. northbound I-75 at Schaefer/Fort was reopened following the crash. One person was killed Wednesday in a crash on southbound I-75 in Detroit. Michigan State Police...
DETROIT, MI
Man shot at Detroit laundromat; police seek suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who shot a man at a laundromat last week. Police said the suspect walked into the business in the 11700 block of Woodward Avenue just after 11:05 p.m. June 6, and shot a 44-year-old man. He fled on foot.
DETROIT, MI
2 critically injured after Jeep slams into broken down van on Lodge Freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two occupants in a disabled vehicle sustained critical head injuries after another vehicle crashed into the rear of the vehicle on the highway. A traffic crash was reported to Michigan State Police while troopers were en-route to the location of a vehicle that was blocking the right lane of the Lodge Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
3 arrested after shooting at Stony Creek Metropark

FOX 2 - Three people have been arrested in a shooting at Stony Creek Metropark Wednesday night. Police say it started as a fight in the parking lot leading to a single shot being fired and the arrests. Investigators say no one was hit. The three suspects in custody are...
DEARBORN, MI
Two with critical head injuries after crash on Lodge at Hamilton in Detroit

Detroit — Two people suffered critical head injuries in a crash early Wednesday on the Lodge Freeway, state police said. Police received a call at about 1:25 a.m. about a vehicle blocking the right lane of the Lodge Freeway at Hamilton. As troopers were heading to the scene, dispatchers received another call that the same vehicle had been struck by another.
DETROIT, MI
Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
DETROIT, MI
Police seek Pontiac man believed to be armed, dangerous after fatally shooting another man

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10. Officials say that 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III allegedly shot 29-year-old Jaquan Garrett in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive due to an argument between the two men. According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Garrett, who was shot once in the head.
PONTIAC, MI
Man killed in early evening shooting in Detroit Tuesday

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday on the city's east side. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. near Wilshire and Dickerson, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the city police department. The victim, identified only as an adult male,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

