Cold Brook, NY

Reminder; Cold Brook Road Closed Between Hewitt and Allen Gay Rd

 2 days ago

A reminder for driver’s who use Cold Brook road today. The Cortland County...

Main Street and Court Street Intersection Under Construction

Construction continues down Main Street in the City of Cortland and crews working on gas main installation have reached the intersection of Court and Main. Beginning today, crews will be turning off the Court and Main traffic light with flaggers at each inlet and outlet to direct traffic. Construction crews coordinated with the City of Cortland to ensure minimum disruption.
CORTLAND, NY
Cortland, NY
Cold Brook, NY
Two Speed Signs Bought By Town Of Bridgewater

The Town of Bridgewater Board met Thursday evening to discuss new business. The Board approved the May meeting minutes after a short discussion specifying details. Gerry Parry reported the former schoolhouse is being cleaned up after he shut off the water line earlier in the week. He said some water lines around Town needed to be replaced, but other than that, "Everything's going great."
BRIDGEWATER, NY
Clay Man Charged After Fatal Car Crash In Oswego County

Town of Schroeppel, N.Y. - A Clay man has been charged after a fatal accident in Oswego County. Oswego County Sheriffs say Tuesday morning around 8, 24 year old Michael Horne, was driving on Sutton Road in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the other lane striking the vehicle of 62 year old Michael Ashby.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
#Road Work
New York State Man Arrested Third Time For Peculiar Reason

For the third time in three weeks, a New York state man has been arrested for something you may never have thought you could be arrested for. The case has drawn national news and illustrates an ongoing battle one local man has had with his neighbors, as well as area officials. WHAM says the 71-year-old was recently issued another ticket to appear in court to answer for this charge.
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report – 6/6/2022 – 6/12/2022

00:56:57 05/13/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. 14:39:38 08/17/21 PL140.10 BM3 (2122) CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD 08:21:29 06/12/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Inmate Name: CROWE, WILLIAM J. Address: 3948 CORT 45, VOLNEY, NY. Birth Date: 01/05/89. Arrest Number: 6872. Time/Date: 20:17:00 06/09/22 Booking Number: 6882. Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK W...
FULTON, NY
Unlicensed driver veered into head-on crash that killed CNY man, deputies say

Schroeppel, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man has been charged after a car accident that killed an Oswego County man on Tuesday, deputies said. Michael Horne, 24, of Clay was driving a 2014 Chrysler northbound on Sutton Road around 8:01 a.m. in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the southbound lane, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Amy L. Rutledge, 35, of Rome, was charged on June 3 in Rome with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Khadija J. Fuentes, 29,...
HERKIMER, NY
Utica man gets felony robbery charge in Rome incident, police say

ROME — A 28-year-old man is accused of robbing an acquaintance after hanging out on South George Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Kenneth G. Soberanis, of Utica, was hanging out with a woman at her home on South George Street around 2:15 a.m. on May 17, when he took her video game console and stole her purse out of her lap. When the woman tried to stop him, police said Soberanis pushed her back down onto the couch and he left the residence.
ROME, NY
Cortland County Sheriff Locate Body of Missing Man

The Cortland County Sheriff’s department continued their investigation yesterday evening. Searching in an area near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville where Muteb Alqahtani was last reportedly seen the day prior. Officer’s from the Cortland County Sheriff and the State University Police at Cortland walked into the wooded...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Federal food program extends into Madison, Oneida counties

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
On The Lookout: Two women who robbed Town of Clay gas station

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two woman who they say stole money from a Town of Clay Gas Station. On Sunday, June 12, around 2:25a.m., two black women entered the Sunoco at 7653 Morgan Rd and demanded money from the cashier, according to a press release from the NYSP.
CLAY, NY

