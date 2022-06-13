Reminder; Cold Brook Road Closed Between Hewitt and Allen Gay Rd

ROME — A 28-year-old man is accused of robbing an acquaintance after hanging out on South George Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Kenneth G. Soberanis, of Utica, was hanging out with a woman at her home on South George Street around 2:15 a.m. on May 17, when he took her video game console and stole her purse out of her lap. When the woman tried to stop him, police said Soberanis pushed her back down onto the couch and he left the residence.

