Reminder; Cold Brook Road Closed Between Hewitt and Allen Gay Rd

Construction continues down Main Street in the City of Cortland and crews working on gas main installation have reached the intersection of Court and Main. Beginning today, crews will be turning off the Court and Main traffic light with flaggers at each inlet and outlet to direct traffic. Construction crews coordinated with the City of Cortland to ensure minimum disruption.
SALINA, N.Y. — It happened again. That's what people who live in and around Onondaga County are used to saying all the time when it comes to the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway in the Town of Salina. "This is I guess, kind of a welcome to...
It was around 7:30 pm this evening reports came in of a tractor trailer that had rolled over north of Exit 10 (McGraw/Cortlandville) on I81 in the northbound lanes on the overpass that crosses the Tioughnioga River. New York State Police responded, along with the City of Cortland Fire Department....
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Syracuse man facing a public lewdness charge in West Carthage was charged with the same offense in Watertown on Sunday. In fact, city police say it’s his fourth public lewdness arrest in Watertown since February. According to police, Elvin Nieves exposed and...
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver ticketed for crashing an Amazon Prime tractor trailer into to the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway Monday told police he “didn’t see” the 19 warning signs he passed. The crash was the fourth bridge strike this year,...
The Town of Bridgewater Board met Thursday evening to discuss new business. The Board approved the May meeting minutes after a short discussion specifying details. Gerry Parry reported the former schoolhouse is being cleaned up after he shut off the water line earlier in the week. He said some water lines around Town needed to be replaced, but other than that, "Everything's going great."
Town of Schroeppel, N.Y. - A Clay man has been charged after a fatal accident in Oswego County. Oswego County Sheriffs say Tuesday morning around 8, 24 year old Michael Horne, was driving on Sutton Road in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the other lane striking the vehicle of 62 year old Michael Ashby.
Update: New York State Police have announced the truck driver has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers say that as of 9:20 p.m., the northbound lanes between exits 11 and 12 are shutdown. DEC spill response is on scene, Cortland Sheriff’s Deputies, Cortland City Police, State Fire and numerous fire agencies are on scene.
Town of Clay, N.Y. — Two women accused of robbing a gas station in Clay early Sunday morning are wanted by police, troopers said. The armed robbery was reported at about 2:25 a.m. at a Sunoco Gas Station, 7653 Morgan Road in Clay, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the New York State Police.
For the third time in three weeks, a New York state man has been arrested for something you may never have thought you could be arrested for. The case has drawn national news and illustrates an ongoing battle one local man has had with his neighbors, as well as area officials. WHAM says the 71-year-old was recently issued another ticket to appear in court to answer for this charge.
Schroeppel, N.Y. — An Onondaga County man has been charged after a car accident that killed an Oswego County man on Tuesday, deputies said. Michael Horne, 24, of Clay was driving a 2014 Chrysler northbound on Sutton Road around 8:01 a.m. in the town of Schroeppel when he veered into the southbound lane, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Amy L. Rutledge, 35, of Rome, was charged on June 3 in Rome with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Khadija J. Fuentes, 29,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Ed and Danielle Neubauer thought about how to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, they opted for something they had never done before — a stroll along Syracuse’s Onondaga Creekwalk. The Cicero couple parked at the Destiny USA mall, then walked along a landscaped...
ROME — A 28-year-old man is accused of robbing an acquaintance after hanging out on South George Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Kenneth G. Soberanis, of Utica, was hanging out with a woman at her home on South George Street around 2:15 a.m. on May 17, when he took her video game console and stole her purse out of her lap. When the woman tried to stop him, police said Soberanis pushed her back down onto the couch and he left the residence.
Brandon E. Garlock, 31, was locked-up in the Madison County Jail for allegedly stealing a U-Haul box truck and illegal drug possession. Otsego County deputies were tipped off that a truck was stolen from a U-Haul rental lot in the Town of Hartwick. That triggered a bi-county response. Sheriff’s deputies...
The Cortland County Sheriff’s department continued their investigation yesterday evening. Searching in an area near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville where Muteb Alqahtani was last reportedly seen the day prior. Officer’s from the Cortland County Sheriff and the State University Police at Cortland walked into the wooded...
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two woman who they say stole money from a Town of Clay Gas Station. On Sunday, June 12, around 2:25a.m., two black women entered the Sunoco at 7653 Morgan Rd and demanded money from the cashier, according to a press release from the NYSP.
As Syracuse’s population and attractions boomed in the 1920s, developers made plans for an opulent, $5 million, 600-room hotel at the intersection of Warren, Harrison and Onondaga. They would call it the Hotel Syracuse. But there was one big problem: A smaller hotel already occupied the space where they...
Comments / 0