Omaha, NE

Texas, Texas A&M baseball teams advance to College World Series

By Chad Washington
 2 days ago

Both Texas and Texas A&M have punched their respective tickets to Omaha as the Aggie and Longhorn baseball teams won their super regional series to advance to the College World Series.

Baseball
KHOU

Conroe man among 31 arrested, accused of planning riots near Idaho Pride celebration

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Conroe man was among 31 people who were arrested in Idaho before they were able to riot near a Pride event, according to local authorities. The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Police said they found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the U-Haul after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley celebrates Pride Month with community picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -June is Pride Month and it’s a time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community. Nearly 300 people gathered at the KinderHill Brew Lab in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Bryan woman found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County authorities searching for a Bryan woman who went missing on June 12 say she has been safely located. Holly Bowe, 32, was last seen Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Sandy Point Road.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire inside a home Monday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway. Currently, it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began and it’s too soon to say...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Argument in Marlin leads to shooting; one wounded

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Falls County are investigating a shooting that left an individual with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said two individuals got into an argument that escalated into a shooting that left a man wounded near Walker and Capps. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to...
MARLIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

