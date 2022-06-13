Texas, Texas A&M baseball teams advance to College World Series

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Conroe man was among 31 people who were arrested in Idaho before they were able to riot near a Pride event, according to local authorities. The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Police said they found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the U-Haul after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

