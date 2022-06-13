ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell Baseball To Play Tuesday in St. Paul in State Tourney

By Jay Caldwell
 3 days ago
The State Baseball tournament pairings have been announced. Sartell-St. Stephen baseball will play 2nd seeded Stillwater at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at CHS Field in...

fox9.com

Bayliss Flynn becomes first Minnesota high school athlete to sign NIL deal

MINNEAPOLIS - Bayliss Flynn is a senior-to-be at Edina High school and plays goalie on the Hornets’ girls soccer team. She just turned 17 years old on Tuesday, and made history Wednesday, becoming the first Minnesota high school athlete to sign an endorsement deal. Late last week, the Minnesota State High School League approved a name, image and likeness policy for high school athletes.
EDINA, MN
Sartell Baseball Loses Tight Game at State

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 6-5 to 2nd seeded Stillwater Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul in the Class 4-A state tournament quarterfinals. The Sabres scored 3 1st inning runs only to see Stillwater respond with 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sartell scored 1 run in the 3rd inning and 1 in the 6th inning.
SARTELL, MN
Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

Minnesota’s Summer Art Fairs

Sitting right beside the iconic city landmark, the Stone Arch Bridge Festival brings over 200 artists to the west side of the Mississippi. With tons of local music, markets, and even a car show, you’ll have more than enough to pack into the two days. June 18–19, W. River Parkway, Mpls., stonearchbridgefestival.com.
WAYZATA, MN
Power 96

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
