Ahead of the premiere of her much-awaited film Blonde, in which she portrays Marilyn Monroe, Ana De Armas is diving into a world Monroe knew quite a lot about: diamonds. The film and fashion icon famously sang "Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend" in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and was known for her elegant style and love of high jewelry (remember when she wore the spectacular yellow diamond necklace dubbed The Moon of Baroda?). At the time, however, the diamond industry was seen as untouchable and unreachable for both ordinary buyers and small jewelry designers; and only big names, such as De Beers and Tiffany & Co., got the business and the notoriety. At the same time, conflict diamonds and diamond smuggling became real problems.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO