Slippery Rock Receives College Of Distinction Honor

…Just off Route 68 in Butler—only 35 minutes north of Pittsburgh!. Butler Bikes & BBQ is a celebration of motorcycles and the people who ride them. This family-friendly event features 4 demo trucks, a variety of motorcycles, food and merchandise vendors, a bike show and kickoff ride, bike accessories, demonstrations, live entertainment, games, scenic rides, and more! Butler Bikes & BBQ is open to the public with free general admission and all ages are welcome to attend. Butler Bikes and BBQ benefits Butler County Veterans in Need. Veterans In Need is a private, nonprofit organization that collects and holds funding to relieve the distress of veterans and their families during times of financial emergency. We are looking for enthusiastic individuals or groups to volunteer during the event.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO