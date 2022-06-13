ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Incoming heat could bring severe storms to Chicago this Monday

By Kaitlin Cody
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Today we have a chance for severe storms. It is conditional, and there is also a chance the system misses us and moves...

Chicago weather: Monday EF-0 tornado confirmed in Roselle, heat hitting records

A low-grade tornado touched down during the supercell storm that left thousands across Chicagoland without power, the National Weather Service confirmed. The EF-0 tornado dropped in the south side of Schaumburg before taking a two-mile path southeast and lifting in Roselle, meteorologist Kevin Doom said. The tornado’s estimated 80 mph winds caused “mostly just tree damage,” he added.
Chicago Weather Alert: Excessive Heart Warning in place until 8:00 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Excessive Heat Warning stays in place until 8:00 p.m.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, sunset is 8:29 p.m.Tracking Wednesday night's cold front, the highest threat for severe weather is well to our northwest, especially into Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an area from eastern Iowa, the northwest corner of Illinois, and into Wisconsin that will likely become a tornado watch soon. Storms will fire along this cold front rest of Wednesday and Wednesday evening.By the time storms reach our area, they will interact with our steamy air mass. Keeping a storm threat in our area from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. until between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Even though they are expected to be in somewhat of a weakening phase, we still could have strong or severe thunderstorms. The actual front crosses our area around daybreak allowing a less humid air mass to settle in for the weekend.TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Gusty winds. Low 72.THURSDAY: Sunny and not so steamy. High 91.FRIDAY: Sunny. High 81.
It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday, And More Storms Are Expected — But Things Will Cool Off Soon

CHICAGO — The city could feel as hot as 105 degrees Wednesday, and a potentially dangerous thunderstorm could hit — but relief is coming. Chicago is expected to be sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But it’ll be humid, and it could feel like 100-105 degrees outside, with the worst of the heat occurring during the afternoon, according to the weather agency.
Intense Storm Leaves 600,000 Homes with Power Outage

The Windy City was slammed with an intense storm that unleashed strong winds, heavy rains, and the potential for a tornado during the same week when Chicago was also dealing with scorching heat. The National Weather Service decided to undertake damage surveys on Tuesday to determine whether or not a tornado struck.
Chicago's heat index could hit 110 degrees today

CHICAGO - An excessive heat warning is in place today for everyone with the exception of Lake and McHenry counties who have heat advisories in place. The heat index will reach 105-110 degrees this afternoon. We will be in the upper 90s, perhaps even reaching our record high for today—99 degrees.
Over 38,000 ComEd customers impacted by outages due to severe storms Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Monday night leaving residents without power. Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages. Nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power before temperatures heat up to nearly 100 degrees. The Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. "It's a race against the clock and the sun, but we are trying to get those restored as quickly as we can," Shannon Breymaier, ComEd spokesperson, told CBS 2.    Breymaier said most of the outages are due to high winds during the storm. 
Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building

The National Weather Service sent survey crews to the Schaumburg area Tuesday to confirm whether or not a tornado had touched down the night before. As of late afternoon, a survey team was still investigating possible tornado damage in and around Bellwood —a western suburb where wind during Monday evening’s supercell thunderstorm ripped off the roof of an apartment building, displacing 30 families but injuring no one.
Chicago braces for blistering heat wave, officials dish out safety tips

Stay cool and drink water. Those were among the top recommendations of city leaders who gathered Tuesday morning to offer suggestions on how residents could stay safe and look out for each other during a heat wave that was expected to send temperatures soaring into the high 90s Tuesday.
Severe weather rocks Chicago area as tornado sirens blare

CHICAGO - A Tornado Warning was issued Monday night for parts of the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service. Severe storms caused damage throughout the area, including in LaGrange Park. On Monday evening, residents there were cleaning up downed tree branches, leaves, and other debris strewn across their yards and driveways.
Stretch of extreme heat prompts warnings from Chicago officials

CHICAGO - Stay cool and drink water. Those were among the top recommendations of Chicago leaders who gathered Tuesday morning to offer suggestions on how residents could stay safe and look out for each other during a heat wave that was expected to send temperatures soaring into the high 90s Tuesday and Wednesday and heat indexes topping out near 110 degrees.
THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
