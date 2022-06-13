Justin Flowe, LB, Oregon | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Though Clemson has been hot recently on the 2023 recruiting trail, Swinney and the Tigers recently hit a bump in the road. Four-star wideout out of Edison (Miami, Fla.) Nathanial Jospeh announced on social media Tuesday that he will be decommiting from Clemson and reopening his recruitment. Here’s what Joseph had to say: “I want to thank Clemson and all of Clemson’s staff for showing me love day in and day out,” Joseph said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Grisham for all the love he showed me, and for taking a chance on me. “This was a hard decision for me to make, but some things took place that me and my family didn’t like, so I will be reopening my recruitment.” According to 247Sports, Joseph is the No.16 ranked wide receiver and No.105 player in the 2023 class. Joseph is the Tigers’ second decommit of the 2023 class, joining three-star tight end Ried Mikeska. We will continue to monitor Jospeh’s situation to see where the wideout ends up. Thank you clemson for everything and the opportunity all love 💜🧡 #decommitted @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/nVsOqFRVVP — ⁵𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁⇔𝒿𝑜𝓈𝑒𝓅𝒽🦍™ (@rayraythaboy) June 14, 2022 List Three Tigers appear in the top 10 of CBS' early 2023 NFL draft-eligible prospect rankings

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO