Levitt AMP 2022 Utica Music Series Is Back

By Faith Logue
NYS Music
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevitt AMP 2022 in Utica, NY has announced the lineup for the summer music series. The artists will perform at Kopernik Park this summer. Concerts will take place on Monday nights from 6-9 P.M. from June 20 to August 29. The 2022 season will feature headlining artists from New...

nysmusic.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
