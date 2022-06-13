Levitt AMP 2022 Utica Music Series Is Back

Levitt AMP 2022 in Utica, NY has announced the lineup for the summer music series. The artists will perform at Kopernik Park this summer. Concerts will take place on Monday nights from 6-9 P.M. from June 20 to August 29. The 2022 season will feature headlining artists from New...
Singer-songwriter Brandy Clark, who is a 10-time Grammy nominee and CMA “Song of the Year” recipient, is set to perform an intimate night of stories and music Monday at the Center for the Arts in Homer. Every songwriter has stories to tell. The Art of the Storyteller Tour...
You should be at Turning Stone Resort Casino for this huge country concert. Cole Swindell will bring his 'Back Down To The Bar' tour to Turning Stone Event Center on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM, for his only show in Upstate New York. Up-and-coming country artist Ashley Cooke will join Swindell for the show.
Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
CanalFest ’22 will be August 5, 6 and 7, The Rome Rotary Club announced today. The Annual Festival will take place at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal. CanalFest ’22 caps off Rome’s Honor America Days and occurs the week following the always popular Honor America Days Parade and Concert on the Lawn with attendant Fireworks.
“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
There's a new player in Utica's bagel game. Wakin' Bagel is the brainchild of Patrick Carney, a lifelong Utica resident who's baked for more than half his life. But a shoulder injury during his time doing hardwood flooring gave him the chance to pursue his hobby full-time. He's a former...
A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. — The moment is here! Chittenango native is ready to step into the national spotlight and take on the obstacle course that could boost him Central New York athlete to "American Ninja Warrior." CNYCentral spoke with Jeremy Warters, 21, who has been a coach at The Warrior...
Former college lacrosse star at Syracuse University wins $14M on NY Lottery scratch-off!. A former standout high school and college lacrosse player who helped the Syracuse Orange win a National Championship in 1995 scored big recently on a shot he took on with a lottery ticket, not a lacrosse ball when he turned a $20 scratch-off from the New York Lottery into nearly $14M dollars!
It's basically summer here in Central New York, right? And what's summer without the different festivals and fairs we have in the area? One of the big events is coming back, with rides and treats and family fun - so pull out your calendar. The Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department Field...
A “Haunted Ghost Tour of the Herkimer 1834 Jail” will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with tour guides from the Fort Schuyler Paranormal Society and the Adirondack Park Paranormal Society. Come and hear the results of a recent ghost hunt of the jail and seance within the bowels of the cells given to you by a team of paranormal investigators and mediums. You may even meet some spirits along the way! Paranormal Investigator and author Dennis Webster will be on hand to sign and sell his series of Haunted books.
If you have been waiting for summer-like weather, the wait is almost over. It looks like a major warm-up is coming up to New York later this week. According to Accuweather, we will see a jump of almost 20 degrees from today until Thursday. In Buffalo, we will see a...
This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
Average gas prices across New York and the entire United States have already hit the $5 mark, and now prices are approaching that same threshold locally. According to AAA, average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were $4.99 on Tuesday. That’s 13 cents higher than just one week ago.
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people should prepare for a food shortage later in 2022. Many experts have said it won't happen in the U.S., but one farming expert in Upstate New York says "prepare, because a shortage is coming."
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Pyramid Management Group has secured new financing on a shopping plaza in Albany, but the company remains silent on efforts to win relief from its more than $700 million debt on Destiny USA in Syracuse, the state’s biggest mall. Syracuse-based Pyramid said Monday it has refinanced...
Emily Horning, 30, a Syracuse resident, goes shopping at thrift stores weekly with her boyfriend. She is a cautious shopper with a cause. “I don’t like to buy a fast fashion. Because It just ends up in landfills, so I’d rather buy my clothes from the thrift stores,” Horning said.
Anthony Eardley, of Oneonta, will try again to complete the 'American Ninja Warrior' course on June 13 after appearing on the show in 2019. Oneonta man taking on 'American Ninja Warrior' course a second time. Anthony Eardley, of Oneonta, is returning to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Monday night to take on...
