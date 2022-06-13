ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar early on despite a few small sprinkles or light showers. A few more of these scattered showers develop in the morning hours today and linger into the lunch hour. They’ll be small and brief,...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

 

WJHG-TV

Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar this morning after big storms rumbled through yesterday evening. Those storms came off a backdoor front in the Southeast located in the Carolina’s! There’s another chance later today we see another wave of storms from it as well.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start right now, but we may get a few more widely scattered small and brief downpours to develop near the coast by late morning or lunchtime. You could once again reach for the umbrella in case you happen upon one. It’ll certainly still shape up the same as yesterday where most of the rain heads inland into the afternoon. Most this morning start off with quite a bit of sunshine.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means! We’re traveling back in time. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos of Bay County’s history share with viewers. Find out what “blast from the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wear it Wednesday styled by The Little Mustard Seed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured many boho-styled outfits with natural fabrics. The Little Mustard Seed joined Sam and Jessica in studio to talk about the viewer-voted winning looks and all the store has to offer. Both Sam and Jessica were styled in pastel-colored...
PANAMA CITY, FL
City
Panama City, FL
WJHG-TV

A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years. Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach sees uptick in mosquitos this summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer months in Florida can bring out some annoying pests. “The mosquitos primarily become mother nature’s vampires for a reason. They like to come out at dusk and at dawn, they return back to their resting areas during the daytime,” Cindy Mulla, Public Relations And Education Spokesperson for the Beach Mosquito Control District said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding Cake Designs with the Cook Girls' Bakery

Local leaders are coming together to transform a Bay County school into an accessible learning hub for more than just its students. Bay County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Active Shooter Incident Management training. Updated: 8 hours ago. Following the Parkland school shooting, and now the Uvalde, Texas school shooting,...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inflation impacting seniors in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inflation is impacting Americans’ wallets. Seniors who are living on a fixed income said they are trying to find ways to save. “I was hoping that in our ages we would not have to have these severe issues that we are running into,” Frank Reybrock, a Bay County resident said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City house damaged in fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house has been damaged in a fire, according to officials with the Panama City Fire Department. Panama City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerome Fleeman said in a press release, the department received a call about a structure fire on 8th E Street in Panama City at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sea turtle released after clean bill of health

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered on the shores of Inlet Beach Wednesday morning for a heartwarming event. As they waited with excitement and anticipation, the guest of honor finally arrived. The 170-plus pound sea turtle was released after being caught by a fisherman on Sunday. The Gulf...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding bouquet trends on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Floral bouquets are one of the most eye-catching parts of a wedding. So, the NewsChannel 7 Today team brought in the floral expert, Kirby Holt with Blossoms in Chipley, to show us the trends he is seeing. Kirby shared a classic bouquet and also a tropical...
CHIPLEY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tyndall’s rebuild project is an economic driver for Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay EDA held an executive committee and investors joint meeting at Gulf Coast State College Wednesday morning. One of the major topics of discussion was the Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild project that costs billions. Hurricane Michael’s massive devastation to the base isn’t the only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to AAA Gas Prices, the national average is at a new all-time high. With gas being $5 per gallon, people are struggling. “I just filled up my tank at $64 on my little new Buick over there,” a Panama City Beach resident said.
WJHG-TV

Home Revitalization Program

BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chase Seiffert set for his major tournament debut

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert is preparing for his first Major, this week’s U.S. Open outside Boston. Chase just missed out on getting his PGA Tour Card last year, and made a calculated gamble of playing a more limited PGA schedule as opposed to week to week on the Korn Ferry Tour. And to some extent, that’s paid off for him, with him making the cut in 8 different events, and hauling in over $300,000. That includes last week at the Canadian Open where he tied for 28th, shooting four under and winning more than 55 thousand! So he takes some momentum with him to Brookline, and as he told me Monday night, his body is fresh and set for this week’s stress!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Miami-based company expected to bring 200 jobs to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The recent West Rock Paper Mill closure in Panama City is leaving many in need of a job. However, a real-estate company called Resia is building a manufacturing operation in Bay County. “When you are successful in establishing manufacturing projects like this, for every one...
BAY COUNTY, FL

