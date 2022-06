A company she leads made $8M from state vaccine contracts as she used $6M on her campaign. I have been closely watching politics in Florida for more years than I would care to admit, and the level of corruption in both political parties seems to have gotten worse and worse over the years. Research compiled by my team here at Florida Politics leads to no other reasonable conclusion than that the recently uncovered level of corruption by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is unprecedented.

17 HOURS AGO