Shaquille O'Neal Explains How His Lakers Team Would Beat Stephen Curry And The Warriors: "We Would’ve Let Stephen Curry Drive To The Basket And I Would Have Laid His Little A** Out A Couple Times."
The Los Angeles Lakers have been home to some of the most amazing superstars in the history of the NBA. Two players who contributed heavily to the Lakers' history were Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. While Kobe spent his entire career with the Lakers and retired with the team,...fadeawayworld.net
Comments / 0