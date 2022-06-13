Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a driver died after running off the road in Cowpens Wednesday morning. Two people were heading west on Cannons Campground Road at 8:15 a.m. when the driver crossed over the center line and hit a tree, according to troopers. We’re...
An Upstate coroner has identified a driver killed in a crash early Wednesday morning. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Tabitha Dawn Conrad, 37, of Inman, was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 a.m. Conrad was a passenger on a moped when it was hit from behind by...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist involved in a crash last year has died, according to Shelton England with Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, on Old White Horse Road in Travelers Rest, England said. According to England, James Carl...
GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed with 7NEWS Wednesday that his office is investigating the disappearance of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon. Burrell was reported missing on May 5. According to Burrell’s family, the 20-year-old Greer man was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger on a moped died when the moped was hit from behind early Wednesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 5:40 a.m. on Highway 11 near Cantrell Drive in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the truck and the moped were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman faces hit-and-run charges after troopers say she hit a person on a bicycle who later died. The deadly crash happened Monday just after 5:30 a.m. on Beaver Dam Road near Beaver Run Lane, north of Williamston, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the accident happened at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Old Limestone Road at Meadow Road. Troopers say that Amy Staff, 47, was driving south on...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Keys Street near W Way Court. According to troopers, the 43-year-old motorcyclist...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department released photos of a vehicle on Wednesday and said they are trying to find the driver of the car to speak with them about a homicide investigation. Police are investigating a shooting that killed 31-year-old Dearrius Bobo on Magnolia Street on...
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A moped driver died Monday afternoon after crashing into the side of a box truck in Spartanburg. Spartanburg Police said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Farley Avenue between Colton Street and Wofford Street. Officers said the moped was headed southbound on Farley Avenue...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A pregnant Upstate woman was shot over the weekend, forcing an emergency where doctors had to deliver her baby, deputies said Wednesday. Carrie Skeen, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting happened Saturday near Belton on James Cox Road. Skeen said two...
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street. Officers said they responded to the scene after the 911 call was made at 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have found Kayla D. Durham, a missing woman who was last seen at her apartment on June 11. The Sheriff’s Office said neighbors saw Durham at her apartment in Pendleton on Saturday evening. According to neighbors, she seemed fine and interacted with them at the time.
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is responding to a shooting on Wednesday evening. The police chief confirmed officers were called to a shooting on Moss Street. Officers said a man was shot and airlifted from the scene. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a...
