Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed with 7NEWS Wednesday that his office is investigating the disappearance of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon. Burrell was reported missing on May 5. According to Burrell’s family, the 20-year-old Greer man was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, […]

GREER, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO