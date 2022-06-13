ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

WYFF4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOWPENS, S.C. — A 77-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Accidents
City
Cowpens, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. Coroner investigating Greer man’s disappearance

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed with 7NEWS Wednesday that his office is investigating the disappearance of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon. Burrell was reported missing on May 5. According to Burrell’s family, the 20-year-old Greer man was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, […]
GREER, SC
WBTV

One killed, one injured in fatal car crash in York County

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in York County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the accident happened at approximately 2:26 p.m. on Old Limestone Road at Meadow Road. Troopers say that Amy Staff, 47, was driving south on...
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Cowpens Police Department
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Keys Street near W Way Court. According to troopers, the 43-year-old motorcyclist...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
counton2.com

Moped driver dies in Spartanburg crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A moped driver died Monday afternoon after crashing into the side of a box truck in Spartanburg. Spartanburg Police said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. on Farley Avenue between Colton Street and Wofford Street. Officers said the moped was headed southbound on Farley Avenue...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Murder suspect wanted after Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street. Officers said they responded to the scene after the 911 call was made at 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman last seen on Sunday found, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have found Kayla D. Durham, a missing woman who was last seen at her apartment on June 11. The Sheriff’s Office said neighbors saw Durham at her apartment in Pendleton on Saturday evening. According to neighbors, she seemed fine and interacted with them at the time.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Attempted murder suspect arrested after Gaffney shooting

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is responding to a shooting on Wednesday evening. The police chief confirmed officers were called to a shooting on Moss Street. Officers said a man was shot and airlifted from the scene. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a...
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy