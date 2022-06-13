ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Road 37 is now open after an accident involving a semi

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUDAH – The southbound lanes of State Road 37 are now open. Southbound traffic on State Road 37 was delayed due to an accident involving a semi-tractor-trailer. The southbound lanes are blocked by the semi, with traffic stretching to...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Lawrence County Paving schedule for next week

LAWRENCE CO. – The Lawrence County Highway Department released the following schedule for paving next week, weather permitting. The following roads will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Monday, Old Union Church Road will be closed for paving. On Tuesday, crews will pave Patton Hill Road.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Minor injury crash closes SR 59 temporarily

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: State Road 59 is now back open. A law enforcement officer on the scene reported that a driver fell asleep at the wheel and suffered a minor injury as a result of the crash. Original: Clay County dispatch has confirmed that traffic on State Road 59 has been shut […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of a Muncie man

INDIANAPOLIS – This morning, at approximately 3:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-465 southbound at the 49-mile marker, near I-74 on the east side of Indianapolis. When first responders arrived they located two vehicles, one was a Jeep occupied by an adult male who was entrapped in the wreckage, he was unconscious and unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash closed all lanes of southbound I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Traffic
bloomingtonian.com

Bloomington man dies after single vehicle collision Wednesday

Bystanders pulled a driver from a burning vehicle after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Later, the Monroe County Coroner was requested at a local hospital when the man died. Wednesday afternoon a approximately 4:51 p.m., a 49-year-old Bloomington man was driving...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

IMPD Detective killed after tree branch falls on him

HELTONVILLE — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was killed when a tree branch fell on him while working on his property in the 2600 block of Bartlettsville Road. Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham said a neighbor called 911 at 7:20 p.m. after finding 53-year-old Anthony Farrell. Lawrence County...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Long traffic delays on I-65 South after semi crash near Austin

AUSTIN, Ind. — A semi crash closed I-65 South near Austin, Indiana early Wednesday morning for several hours, and crews are still working to clear the damage, causing lane closures and long traffic delays. Indiana State Police tells WLKY only minor injuries have been reported in this single vehicle...
AUSTIN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire on Liberty Ave in Terre Haute ruled arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Arson is to blame for a fire at a residence in Terre Haute Friday morning. That’s according to Terre Haute Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, who said the call for a fire at a residence in the 2300 block of Liberty Avenue came in at approximately 6:50 a.m. Friday. Boyed says […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

New closure date set for small structure replacements on S.R. 58 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties

JACKSON/LAWRENCE CO.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company plans to close sections of S.R. 58 starting in mid-July, to complete a series of small structure replacements between S.R. 135 and S.R. 446 in Jackson and Lawrence Counties. The road was originally scheduled to close in early May but has again been delayed due to utility conflicts. State Road 58 will close for up to 30 days at each of the following locations:
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: June 17, 2022

4:00 p.m. Jeremy Evans, 36, Bedford, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 4:59 a.m. Repossession in the 610 block of H Street. 6:30 a.m. Report of a battery at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. 7:35 a.m. Report of an abandoned vehicle in the 710 block of 12th Street. 8:00...
BEDFORD, IN
in.gov

Goat Farm Plans Move Forward; Accessible Curb Ramps Improve Bloomington for all Residents; and Crosswalk Improvements Increase Safety

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man who was pulled from the vehicle dies in hospital

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man died Wednesday after he crashed his vehicle and the vehicle caught fire at the intersection of South Clairzz Boulevard and East Moore’s Pike. Those who witnessed the accident that happened at 4:50 p.m. rushed to the man trapped inside the car and pulled...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

