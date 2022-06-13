State Road 37 is now open after an accident involving a semi

INDIANAPOLIS – This morning, at approximately 3:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-465 southbound at the 49-mile marker, near I-74 on the east side of Indianapolis. When first responders arrived they located two vehicles, one was a Jeep occupied by an adult male who was entrapped in the wreckage, he was unconscious and unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash closed all lanes of southbound I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO