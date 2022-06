Nearly a third of all homes sold in Texas last year went to a company or corporation that paid in cash, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors. Texas had the highest rate in the U.S. – 28 percent – of homes sold to companies and corporations, otherwise known as institutional investors. That’s more than double the national average of 13 percent. Tarrant, Rockwall and Midland counties saw some of the largest shares of investors.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO