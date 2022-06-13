ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How Transnational Businesses Are Using Blockchain to Solve Real World Problems

financemagnates.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blockchain is a series of timestamped database entries that are virtually impossible to forge or alter after the fact. It doesn’t sound like game-changing technology, and yet blockchain has arguably been the most disruptive breakthrough of the last 20 years. To its proponents it’s the greatest invention since the Internet...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Fortune

American businesses are coming home. Innovators in logistics will reap massive rewards

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In March 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delivered global supply chains a rude awakening. More than two years later, amid China’s strict zero-COVID policy and the ongoing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, supply chains face their most acute crisis in decades.
INDUSTRY
financemagnates.com

‘Stuck Transaction’ Forces Binance to Pause BTC Withdrawals

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Monday temporarily paused Bitcoin withdrawals on its platform. Changpeng Zhao, the Founder and CEO of Binance, explained that: “a stuck transaction causing a backlog” necessitated the action. Zhao in an earlier post on Twitter had said that the issue will...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Chain.io nabs $11M in quest to create frictionless supply chain

The last several years have proven how resilient the supply chain is, but also how fragile. The supply chain, as the global economy has learned, is only as good as the information contained within it, and the ability to share that information across platforms, partners and customers. Chain.io was founded...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Suisse Says Its Operations Will Continue to Operate Normally

Bitcoin Suisse, a crypto-finance company in Switzerland, said on Monday that its services continue to operate normally amid the crypto bloodbath and the turbulence generated. The announcement comes in the wake of crypto platforms like Celsius pausing all withdrawals, swaps and transfers, triggering selloffs in the market. “Thanks to the...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Dibbs Marketplace to Start Accepting Transactions in USD Coin

Dibbs, a blockchain -enabled marketplace backed by Amazon, announced on Wednesday the official integration with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), to start accepting the stablecoin for buying and selling collectibles. According to the press release, it will support popular blockchains like Avalanche, Flow and Solana by leveraging Circle’s...
financemagnates.com

INX Digital Releases In-House Crypto App

The INX Digital Company, a broker-dealer and owner of crypto trading platforms, announced on Monday the official launch of its crypto app on the Apple App Store and Google Play store. According to the press release, with the INX crypto app, user data is encrypted using industry standards and is...
CELL PHONES
financemagnates.com

Crypto Exchange Zonda to Expand into Italy

Zonda, a regulated cryptocurrency platform, announced on Tuesday that it plans to enter the Italian market on June 15. According to the press release, the move will be led by Barnabas Goh, the Chief Marketing Officer. In November, the crypto platform appointed a new CEO and received the green light...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Binance Resumes BTC Withdrawals Hours after Halt

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has recommenced processing its users' withdrawals on the Bitcoin network hours after halting the service. Earlier on Monday, Changpeng Zhao, the Founder and CEO of Binance, announced that the platform has temporarily paused Bitcoin withdrawals on the platform. Zhao explained that “a stuck...
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests 18-Month Low Near $22,600: More Declines to Come?

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps plummeting across the board, testing an 18-month low near $22,700 amid a strong sell-off seen during Monday’s session. According to recent reports, MicroStrategy could receive its first margin call when the price falls below $22,584. The global market cryptocurrency market capitalization has plunged below $1 trillion...
STOCKS
protocol.com

US Coursera learners are focusing on people skills and dropping tech

Coursera released its Global Skills Report on Tuesday, revealing the top skills trends for 2022 and how U.S. learners stack up against learners from around the world. While the U.S. increased its proficiency in more human-focused business skills, proficiency in tech and data science skills dwindled sharply compared with other countries.
EDUCATION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Steel Industry Will Be Investing US$6 Billion Per Annum in Digital Transformation by 2030

Investments will be focused on productivity, safety, and/or sustainability to support operations and minimize the industry's environmental impact. LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel industry generates contrasting views. For some it is a vital component for the construction and transportation industries, while for others is somewhat of a pariah as steelmaking requires large quantities of coke and coal for the blast furnaces. According to a new analysis by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, steel manufacturer's investment into digital transformation will grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2022 and 2031, reaching US$5.9 billion. Investment into data analytics to optimize the steel production process will to worth up to US$2.9 billion in 2031. Bolstering the data flows will be investment into industrial device and applications, fortified by security expenditures, both seeing fair growth by CAGR 5.9% and 8.4% respectively.
INDUSTRY
financemagnates.com

Weekly Institutional Crypto Outflows Hit $102 Million

Amid negative sentiment around the crypto market, institutional investors pulled out approximately $102 million last week from digital asset investment products. The outflows were mainly focused on Bitcoin as nearly $57 million worth of investment has left BTC products. Ethereum’s struggle continued last week as the world’s second most valuable...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

Crypto Arbitrage Mosdex Raises $20m to Penetrate European Markets

Mosdex, a Finland-based cryptocurrency arbitrage startup founded this year, has raised $20 million in Series A to establish its presence in Europe. Cryptocurrency arbitrage occurs when a trader buys a digital asset on an exchange and immediately resells it on another to profit from the difference in prices. Mosdex said...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Paysend Launches Business Solution to Power Small Business Payments

Paysend has launched a business solution to provide small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide with end-to-end payments and other tools to boost growth and diversify, according to a Wednesday (June 15) press release. London-based Paysend is a next-generation money transfer platform that enables people to send funds in any currency...
TechSpot

Japan, US partner on 2nm chip R&D and manufacturing

In brief: Japan is looking to become a major player in the race to commercialize the next generation of chip technology and will partner with the US to realize its goal. According to a report from Nikkei Asia, private companies from the two countries will work together on research and mass production.
BUSINESS

