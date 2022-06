The bottoming process requires genuine throwing in the towel. The best example would be the homebuilders. Take Toll Brothers (TOL). This morning Wells Fargo downgrades TOL to hold from a buy, even as it sells at 4 times earnings and is down 44% — the average decline of this kind of stock right before the END of a bear market. Just when you think the negativity is built in to a stock, a bull throws in the towel. There are now NO buy recommendations among the twenty-some odd firms that follow Toll Brothers. Just neutrals and sells. No one left to downgrade …

