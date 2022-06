Texas A&M’s baseball team has a chip on its shoulder…and a chip in the dugout. While a potent offense has been a constant all season at College Station’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, there’s been another constant every game: Pringles. Yes, like the curvy, salty snack in the cylindrical containers. The Aggies have rallied this season behind the chips and earned a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, marking the seventh time in program history and third time since 2000 they’ve reached college baseball’s premier tournament.

