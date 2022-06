Applications for Willoughby Hills’ block party program are currently being accepted. Once applicants choose a date for their gathering, they may fill out the application, which can be accessed at tinyurl.com/hf64yrny, indicating the date and time of their block party, according to Willoughby Hills Mayor Andy Gardner. Applicants are also able to select if they want blockade barriers delivered by the Service Department, visits by police, fire or the Service Department or visits by the mayor and Council members.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO